Actor Kris Marshall has shared his initial reservations about reuniting with co-star Sally Bretton in the hit spin-off series, Beyond Paradise.

The pair – who previously worked together on Death in Paradise – play engaged couple DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd, as they navigate a new chapter in the fictional coastal town of Shipton Abbott.

Kris Marshall’s fears ahead of Beyond Paradise

Reflecting on reconnecting with Sally Bretton, Kris admitted to having some concerns before filming began for Beyond Paradise.

“It was amazing. Sally and I did a brief radio play together about a year ago, but before that, I hadn’t seen her since 2017, so it was great.” Kris told HELLO.

“The thing with Sal is, and I hope it’s the same for me, she doesn’t really seem to change much, so we sort of seemed to dovetail straight back into it.”

Despite the passage of time, the chemistry between the co-stars remained intact.

However, Kris acknowledged his apprehensions.

“I was a bit worried – well, not worried but you have concerns, ‘Is it going to be the same?’ We had such a good time filming Death in Paradise, you know, our last few scenes together, ‘Is it going to be the same?’ It’s even better.”

Beyond Paradise was a ‘joy’

Kris expressed his excitement at reprising the dynamic with Sally, especially as the on-screen couple faces new challenges in their story arc.

He described their collaboration as a highlight of the project.

“They [Humphrey and Martha] go through a lot of challenges, and so it’s a lot of fun. It was a joy to work with her again.”

Beyond Paradise follows DI Humphrey and Martha as they trade the bustling streets of London for the serene Devonshire coast.

Kris – who starred in the original series from 2014 to 2017 – took over the role of DI Goodman from Ben Miller, who played detective Richard Poole in the show’s early seasons.

During the interview, Kris also teased the potential for a cameo by Ben Miller in a future episode.

“Would I love to see Ben in the show? Of course. Ben’s roots in comedy are second to none, so would I like to see Ben in the show? Yeah, absolutely. Whether it would be Richard Poole or not, I don’t know. Who knows?”

