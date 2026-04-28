‘I’m still struggling to process the whole thing’: Ben Shephard overcome with emotion as he issues update following ‘serious injury’

This Morning host Ben Shephard issued an emotional update after opening up about a serious injury.

On Sunday (April 26), Ben ran in the London Marathon alongside 59,000 others. While he is no stranger to keeping fit, the event allowed him to reflect on how far he’s come.

Ben suffered a ‘serious injury’ 10 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard emotional following London Marathon

In an Instagram Story shared today (April 28), Ben posted a montage of clips documenting him preparing for the marathon, running it, and afterward, when he wore his medal and admitted it was “tough”.

Meanwhile, in his caption, the presenter opened up further.

“Wow, what a day – I’m still struggling to process the whole thing,” he wrote.

Ben continued: “I genuinely never thought I’d get the chance to run a marathon again having had a serious injury 10 years ago, so the experience of yesterday seems a bit like a dream (or a nightmare for last 10km).”

He revealed that he has “learned so much during this process about smart, guided, expert training” and “the difference that can make to the outcome”.

Ben said he has been “reminded that consistency and accountability in your training and to yourself, breeds real confidence in your ability to deliver on whatever challenge you set yourself”.

He added: “12 weeks ago I honestly just wanted to get round, on Sunday I finished in 3.29.53 carried on a wave of brillant coaching, determination but mostly, and I can not understate this, the extraordinary generosity, endless cheering and no end of jelly babies being doled out from the hands and hearts of the tens of thousands lining the streets of London. They for me are the real stars of the marathon.”

Ben thanked everyone for their supportive messages, explaining that he had read “every single one”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

‘You are such an inspiration!’

Ben’s followers continue to offer their support in the comments section, with one user writing: “Congratulations Ben, amazing stuff!”

“Congratulations Ben what an awesome time for you. Well done, legend,” another person shared.

“You are such an inspiration! Well done Ben,” a third remarked.

“Well done. So proud of you xx,” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘Tone deaf! This Morning host Ben Shephard faces major backlash following ‘disappointing’ admission

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