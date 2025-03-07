Ben Cohen’s ex-wife moved on with handsome mystery man after Strictly curse left her ‘crying for 5 years’

The ex-wife of Ben Cohen has well and truly moved on following her split from the rugby star over 10 years ago.

Ben and Abby tied the knot back in 2003. They share twin daughters, Harriette and Isabelle. However, in 2014, the pair announced their separation and divorced two years later.

It was then revealed that Ben had moved on with his pro dancer partner Kristina Rihanoff – who he met on Strictly in 2013. This week though, it was reported that Ben and Kristina had ended things.

And over 10 years since her “whole world fell apart” Abby managed to find love again…

Ben ended things with Abby and got with Kristina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ben Cohen split from wife Abby in 2014

In 2013, Ben took part in Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered with Kristina Rihanoff.

However, no sooner had Strictly 2013 ended and Ben revealed he and Abby, his wife of 11 years, had parted company. The pair confirmed their split in 2014 and divorced two years later.

Ben then went official with Kristina – and the pair went from strength to strength, welcoming their daughter in 2016, and getting engaged in 2022.

But for professional photographer Abby, she was left devastated and heartbroken.

Abby was left ‘broken’ following the split (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Abby ‘broken’ after Ben Cohen split

In 2020, Abby candidly shared that it took her five years to get over the break-up of her marriage.

“My whole world fell apart when Ben made the decision to end our marriage. It’s like a bus has hit you. I was broken — completely broken,” she told MailOnline.

She went on: “Once I began to accept that I couldn’t change things, I started to feel better and the sun came out.

“I think my biggest regret is spending all those years crying. I don’t know how my body produced as many tears as it did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Cohen (@abbycohenphoto)

Abby’s new man

In 2020, Abby went Instagram official with her new man: Dave Warner.

Describing her beau as the “perfect man”, Abby has shared several sweet snaps of the pair online since their romance started.

The new couple have enjoyed sun-filled breaks together – including Greece.

Read more: When the Strictly curse becomes a blessing: The stars who found love on the show

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.