Ashley Banjo addresses his love life following split from wife: ‘It’s like the Wild Wild West out there’

Ashley Banjo has opened up about dating following his split from his wife Francesca.

Presenter and dancer Ashley, 36, confirmed in December 2022 that the pair decided to call it quits after 16 years together. The former couple – who married in 2015 – are parents to two children, Rose, six, and five-year-old Micah.

Now, several years since his split from Francesca, Ashley has dropped a major dating bombshell.

The pair were together for 16 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ashley Banjo’s split from wife Francesca

Ashley and his ex-wife Francesca Banjo started dating in 2005 when they were just teenagers and tied the knot in 2015.

The pair also have two children together, Rose and Micah.

At the end of 2022, Ashley and Francesca announced their split. However, at the time, they revealed the break-up had occurred a year earlier.

But four years since their separation, it appears Ashley is having no luck in finding someone new…

Ashley has opened up about dating (Credit: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube)

Ashley drops dating bombshell

In a group interview with his Diversity co-stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, the pals were quizzed about their romances and relationships. And it seems Ashley has put himself out there following his love split.

It’s the Wild Wild West out there let’s just say that.

When asked if he is dating after his divorce, Ashley told Heat magazine: “It’s the Wild Wild West out there let’s just say that.”

He was then quizzed on whether he would trust Jordan and Perri Kiely to help him find someone.

“Absolutely not,” Ashley quipped.

Ashley on navigating co-parenting with ex-wife

In October last year, Ashley opened up about the challenges of balancing his busy career and co-parenting the two young children he shares Francesca.

Speaking to OK!, Ashley admitted that being apart from his children for extended periods is difficult.

“Not being able to see them sometimes for a week or two is horrible, but that’s also the thing that keeps them safe inadvertently. So it’s swings and roundabouts.

“But I miss them. My kids will always come first for me, so whatever that takes, we do. We do the best job we can,” he shared.

