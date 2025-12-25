Inside Ant and Dec’s fun-packed family Christmases – games with stepdaughters; Christmas quiz; Dec going solo

Ant and Dec might be together on-screen this Christmas, but real life? Not so much.

In an ITV interview ahead of their festive edition of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, the pair revealed all about their Christmas plans with their families. Which, surprisingly, did not actually involve each other.

Sure, they lived in each other’s pockets deep in the celebrity jungle, but now that’s over, it seems like it’s time to fly solo.

Read on to learn more about their fun (but separate) plans for the festive season.

Ant and Dec’s Christmas fun

Ant and Dec both enjoy games at Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

“I always write a quiz for my family,” Declan Donnelly, 50, shared. “We have quiz night and I host it. I do it for free because it’s family, I don’t charge them! It’s a little quiz on the events of the year just gone.”

When Ant asked if he “missed” having someone to host the quiz with, Dec shot back: “No, I love it. There’s a real freedom!”

That being said, Ant’s Christmas isn’t that different from Dec’s, as he shared how he and his family play board games they’ve invented.

“Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas if there wasn’t a falling out over a board game!” he shared.

“We always play our board games Christmas night and we kind of invented a few over the years, me and the kids. We have played traditional ones like Monopoly and there’s been quite a lot of physical ones, a bit of dancing in the box blindfolded.”

In terms of the telly, Ant is in favour of “a bit of Eric and Ernie with some chocolate,” while Dec believes Christmas isn’t “complete” without a bit of Morecambe and Wise.

However, don’t lose hope just yet, as the pair didn’t rule out a festive meet up.

“We might get together over Christmas for a little snowball fight in the park,” Dec said. “You never know.”

Inside Ant and Dec’s idyllic family lives

They are both married with children (Credit: Splash News)

Ant has been married to Anne-Marie Corbett since 2021. Given that he proposed on Christmas Eve 2020, the festive season is arguably a precious time for the pair and their blended family.

Ant is stepfather to Daisy, 17, and Poppy, 19 — Anne-Marie’s children from her previous marriage. The pair also share one-year-old son Wilder, who was born in May 2024. And, of course, there are the three dogs: Milo, Bumble and Hurley.

As for Dec, he’s been married to former manager Ali Astall since 2015.

The pair have two children: seven-year-old Isla and three-year-old Jack.

Like Ant, Dec is a dog-lover — so his Christmas wouldn’t be complete without his beloved Dachshund Rocky.

Ant and Dec have never spent Christmas together

Ant and Dec are usually always together — but not this time (Credit: Splash News)

As it turns out, the pair routinely spend Christmas apart — much to the surprise of everyone around them.

On I’m A Celeb Unpacked last year, Joel Dommett asked whether they hold joint Christmas festivities.

To which Ant replied: “No, we don’t spend it together. I’ll be at home with the girls and the family… just chilling.”

In response, a shocked Kemi Rogers then asked: “Do you at least do Boxing Day?”

The duo also revealed back in 2020 that they’ve never spent Christmas together. Ever. They were asked this question by then-I’m A Celeb contestant Jordan North whilst he was locked in a cage with snakes — you know, as you do.

In response to the query, Dec laughed and said, “No, we never have. We tend to just spend it with family.”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will air on ITV on December 27 at 8:30pm.

Read More: Ant and Dec’s shock career confession after years of working together: ‘We knew it wasn’t going to last for ever’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!