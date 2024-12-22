Anita Dobson ‘didn’t see marriage on the cards’ for her and Brian May: ‘Our lives were very different’

Anita Dobson previously admitted that she didn’t see herself getting married to Brian May – and revealed what made her change her mind.

The beloved actress – who is on Love Your Weekend on Sunday (December 22) – married Queen star Brian back in 2000. Since then, the showbiz couple have gone from strength to strength.

But it turns out Anita ‘didn’t see marriage on the cards’ for her and Brian.

The pair have been married for decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anita Dobson ‘afraid’ of marrying Brian May

Anita and Brian first met years ago at a film premiere in 1986. Brian also produced her Talking Of Love album, released in 1988.

Fast forward to the November 2000, and the pair tied the knot. This year, Anita and Brian celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

But for EastEnders star Anita, she previously admitted she was “slightly afraid” of getting married as she “didn’t like the idea of being tied down”.

Anita previously dropped a marriage bombshell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anita Dobson ‘didn’t see marriage’ with Brian

Speaking to Woman and Home in 2016, Anita explained: “Even when I met Brian when I was in my mid-thirties, I didn’t actually see it on the cards for us. He was a huge rock star and our lives were very different.”

The actress then shared how she changed her tune later on down in the line though, revealing it “was the best decision I’ve made”.

Anita revealed: “But later I reached a point where I thought, you’ve gone through all the hard stuff with this man and you’re still here, what does that tell you, Anita Dobson? So one day, I said to him: ‘I’m ready.’ Two weeks later we were married. And doing it at 51? It was the best decision I’ve made.”

Anita on meeting Brian May

Recalling her first encounter with Brian, Anita previously told MailOnline: “He invited me to see Queen play at Wembley, with some friends. Meeting my husband opened a door to a world I’d hitherto only dreamed of.

“Here was a man who was a god globally. If he asked you to do a record, a Learjet appeared to fly you to Vienna.”

