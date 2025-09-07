Singer Anastacia has vowed that she will always raise awareness for breast cancer after being diagnosed twice.

The former Strictly star, 56, who competed on the show in 2016, recently announced a huge 2026 UK tour to honour the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Not That Kind.

While honouring her career, Anastacia will embark on a huge tour next year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Anastacia wants to ‘make a difference in other people’s lives’

Despite many highs throughout her huge career, Anastacia has also overcome several hurdles.

During the height of her success, Anastacia was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 34 in 2003. After undergoing surgery and radiotherapy, she made a full recovery.

However, in 2013, she received the heartbreaking news that she had been diagnosed again. After being forced to cancel her European tour, the Left Outside Alone hitmaker had a double mastectomy.

Following her first diagnosis, Anastacia created the Anastacia Fund to raise awareness of breast cancer amongst young women.

In a new interview with the Mirror, the powerhouse vocalist said it has been a role that has always been important to her.

“I will do it forever and ever,” she said before offering support.

“I want to help people know that even if you have cancer, even if you have Crohn’s disease, the more you let it occupy your thoughts on a regular basis, you are not living in the moment,” Anastacia added.

“What I try to do is just make a difference in other people’s lives, try to give them hope and faith that what you’re going through is not forever, there’s ebbs and flows, just allow your good day to be ok. If the band day comes, don’t shun it; it probably needs to happen.”

Despite the hardships, Anastacia is a ‘survivor’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’m not a victim’

In 2013, Anastacia was honoured with the Humanitarian Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

During a 2017 interview with the Daily Mail, she declared she is “not the total sum of everything that has gone wrong with me”.

“I am the total sum of everything that has gone right. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor,” Anastacia added.

Read more: This Morning fans entirely baffled as vegetarian Anastacia tucks into pork chops: ‘Well that was awkward!’

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.