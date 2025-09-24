Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies has landed her “dream role” in Legally Blonde in a career move worlds away from reality TV.

The former Love Islander is taking to the stage across the country for a new job that’s left her “speechless”.

Amber Davies in Legally Blonde

The 28-year-old, who appeared on ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2024 and on Love Island in 2017, says she’s “overwhelmed “.

She’s touring the UK and Ireland in the musical version of Legally Blonde.

Amber is playing the main character, Elle Woods, posing up a storm in costume in a short video shared on Instagram.

Captioning the clip, the official Legally Blonde account wrote: “Omigod omigod you guys!! Amber Davies is Elle Woods. Bend and snap up your tickets now.”

Flooded with support

Comments came in from friends and followers after the announcement.

Taking to her Stories on Wednesday (August 24), Amber said: “I am so overwhelmed with this response. I promise you Elle is in such safe hands with me.

“I’m so excited to be touring her. She’s a dream role, you know.

“I’m so excited to tour her around the UK and Ireland. I’m so grateful, I’m speechless. I love you all so much and see you next year!”

Famous friends weigh in

Former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri was amongst the first stars to comment, writing: “AMBER THIS IS ICONIC [heart emojis].”

While TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou commented: “Amazing!!! Will be coming deffo!!!!”

Amber appeared on Love Island in 2017. (Picture: ITV)

Ferne Mccann added: “Wowwwwww go girl [pink heart emoji].” While Jac Jossa commented below: “Wowwwww.”

Love Islander Montana Brown added: “You don’t SLEEP! So happy for you.”

One followed replied: “Say whaaat?!! Born to play this part babe. Huge congrats.”

While a second said: “This is EPIC! Cannot wait to come watch! Star!” A third added: “Stop it!!! Perfect casting OMG you guys.”

“Literally sobbing!!! My perfect Elle!!! Cannot WAIT,” a fourth said.

Amber’s stage controversy

Amber’s big Legally Blonde news comes after she launched into an angry tirade against a “selfish” audience member.

Before this new role, she appeared in The Great Gatsby Musical in London’s West End.

She took to social media after someone in the crowd began filming her performance, something frowned upon in theatre.

“If you’re filming in the stalls we can see you! If you’re filming, the reflection from the lights bounce straight back the back of your iPhone onto us on stage.

“So to the woman filming New Money tonight, you distracted absolutely everybody on that stage.

“It takes us out of the Gatsby world because you’re filming. You’ve basically ruined that moment for everybody else who was watching the show tonight.”

