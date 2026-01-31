Amanda Holden, Millie Gibson, and more celebs paid tribute last night (Friday, January 30) following the sad death of legendary actor Catherine O’Hara.

O’Hara, best known for her roles in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek, and Beetlejuice, sadly passed away aged 71 yesterday.

Catherine O’Hara dies aged 71

It was announced yesterday evening that Catherine had sadly passed away. The Canadian actor, whose career spanned over five decades, leaves behind her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke.

Her agency, Creative Arts Agency, announced the news, stating she’d passed away after a “brief illness”. Her cause of death has yet to be announced.

Her agency paid tribute to her on Instagram later, sharing several pictures of her from her long and distinguished career.

“‘A true comic genius, a true artist, and a wonderful human being.’ —Martin Scorsese. ‘The funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen.’—Seth Rogen. ‘One of the comic giants of our age.’ —Christopher Guest. Catherine O’Hara was all of those things. She was also a dear friend and client. In the words of her agent Toni Howard, ‘it was pure joy to represent Catherine for 35 years!'” they wrote.

“From her start on SCTV to her performances in films such as Home Alone and Beetlejuice, to her Emmy-winning role on Schitt’s Creek and her recent appearances on The Studio, she brought her trademark wit, energy, and exceptional comedic talent to everything she did. She will be deeply missed.”

Amanda Holden and other celebs lead tributes

Following the sad news, several celebrities, in the UK and beyond, paid tribute to Catherine and her long career.

Amanda Holden shared a simple tribute to the star. The 54-year-old shared a picture of Catherine with a quote to her Instagram story. The quote reads: “In life, there is nothing better than laughing, especially a laugh when you most need it”.

Former Coronation Street and Doctor Who star Millie Gibson also paid tribute. The 21-year-old shared a picture of Catherine posing inside a photo frame on her story. “The best of us,” she captioned the story.

Death in Paradise star Pearl Mackie also shared a tribute. The star, who found fame on Doctor Who, uploaded a picture of Catherine to her story along with the caption: “Noooooooo!” She also added crying emojis to the post.

Years and Years and Brassic star Ruth Madeley shared a picture of Catherine on Schitt’s Creek with a simple caption – “Irreplaceable”.

Catherine’s co-stars pay tribute

Over in the US, several of Catherine’s co-stars paid tribute. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in the movies, penned a heartfelt tribute to her.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later,” he wrote.

Michael Keaton, who starred alongside her in Beetlejuice and its sequel, also spoke out. “We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis, and my real-life, true friend. This one hurts. Man, am I gonna miss her. Thinking about Beau as well,” he wrote.

Pedro Pascal, who starred alongside Catherine in The Last of Us, wrote: “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always.”

Dan Levy, who played her son in Schitt’s Creek, also paid an emotional tribute. “What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years. Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her.

“My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and every member of her big, beautiful family.”

