Amanda Holden ‘schmoozing new Hollywood star neighbours’ in bid to crack America

Amanda Holden has big plans for 2024 – with a shot at Hollywood top of the list, according to reports.

The 52-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge has recently moved into a new home – and has some big plans for her family.

Amanda Holden revealed she’s moved into a new home

Amanda wrote on her Instagram stories: “We just moved and had no chairs, so thanks @thewstudiostyle for the hire.”

The star and family recently moved out of their Richmond home and into a new house in Cobham, Surrey. Cobham is known as Britain’s “Beverly Hills” and is home to several A-list stars, including Stanley Tucci and Antonio Banderas.

Amanda Holden revealed she had moved into a new home with her family before Christmas (Credit: Instagram)

Sources told Closer magazine that Amanda has big plans to befriend her A-list neighbours.

“Amanda loves the idea of living among those with connections to Hollywood. She’s already planning to invite over all the big names who live nearby, as she sets her sights on integrating herself into the A-list lifestyle,” they said.

She has big Hollywood plans

The source continued: “Amanda spent a lot of time researching areas and loved that Cobham’s dubbed the UK’s Beverly Hills, given her long-term goal is Hollywood. She has lots of exciting plans and hopes their new home will mark a thrilling new chapter. Ultimately bringing her a step closer to her dream of turning her family into an internationally famous brand.

“She’s feeling like 2024 will definitely be her sassy new year! She loves the thought of living in a hub of celebs and getting a feel for what it will be like when she eventually lives in Hollywood – hoping that the connections she makes in her new neighbourhood could also help her when she eventually makes the leap.”

Rumours have been rife that Amanda wants to be “the next Kris Jenner” with hopes that her two daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 12 will also find fame. Her daughter Lexi has already signed up with a modelling contract with Storm Management, which is the same company that made Kate Moss into a global superstar.

Elsewhere, the judge also revealed that her youngest daughter, Hollie had qualities that could see her shoot to stardom and follow in her footsteps. A source revealed Amanda would like to “spend more time in LA” and have a home there. She wants to assist her girls to break the US and help Lexi become a star like Kendall.

