In a new interview, Amanda Holden has opened up about the ban she has imposed on her husband, Chris Hughes.

Amanda and Chris have been married for 15 years, tying the knot in 2008. Together they have two daughters.

Amanda Holden on marriage to husband Chris Hughes

Speaking in an interview with OK! magazine, Amanda revealed some of the secrets behind her long marriage to Chris.

“The main secret behind a successful marriage is to have a bloody good sense of humour! Plus, I really fancy Chris. We’ll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he’ll go to the loo, then I’ll look up and catch a glimpse of a man and think he’s fit! Then I’ll realise, ‘Gosh, that’s my husband!’

“I still fancy him. Also, Chris challenges me and I challenge him – that’s another secret to a good marriage,” she said.

Amanda and Chris married in 2008 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda on ban she has imposed on husband Chris Hughes

The Britain’s Got Talent star then went on to explain that spending time together is a priority for them.

She also revealed that she has banned her husband – and herself – from talking about work when they’re together.

“Just last week, Chris and I met up for lunch and a dog walk and we banned talking about work. You need to invest in each other and remember what it was like before children, before you had so much pressure on you,” she then said.

Could Amanda host For the Love of Dogs? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda to be new host of For The Love of Dogs?

In other news, Amanda has recently been tipped with becoming the new host of For the Love of Dogs following Paul O’Grady’s death.

The Sun has tipped Amanda to take on the role of hosting the show. An insider speaking to the publication said she was “the natural choice to take over the job.”

A source said at the time: “Not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them.”

