‘Why is she half dressed?’ Alison Hammond raises eyebrows in off-the-shoulder outfit on This Morning today

Alison Hammond has been fiercely defended after her outfit on today’s This Morning was questioned by some cruel viewers.

The Brummie TV legend was back on the box today (March 13), presenting the ITV series alongside Dermot O’Leary.

However, as the pair danced into Friday’s show, many questioned Alison’s outfit choice.

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Alison Hammond wore a slinky little number to host This Morning with Dermot today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans question Alison’s outfit today

Hosting today’s show, Alison wore a satin off-the-shoulder midi top and skirt combo. The earthy tone skirt featured a drop waist that showcased her slimmer frame perfectly.

However, not every This Morning viewer felt the same. And, as some asked where the outfit was from, others shared their less-than-favourable opinion of Alison’s outfit.

“Really not sure about Alison’s dress,” said one. “Alison’s outfit… not exactly flattering.” said another. “Wtaf is Alison wearing?!” said another. “Why is Alison half dressed?!” asked another, who’s clearly never seen a woman’s shoulder before…

Another commented to suggest that the star’s outfits have been getting “worse and worse” lately. And they concluded their post: “Alison’s stylist needs to be fired!”

However, on Facebook, Alison’s fans had her back.

The outfit Alison wore today is from River Island and costs £76 (Credit: Instagram)

‘Nothing like women empowering women!’

“Nothing like women empowering women!” said one. “Some vile comments off some women,” said another.

“Take a long hard look in the mirror before you comment on another person’s appearance!!” they added.

We loved Alison’s look! (Credit: Instagram)

Where to buy Alison Hammond’s high street outfit

After fans posted asking Alison where the outfit was from, the star’s ITV stylist, Rachael Hughes, has shared where you can snap it up.

The entire outfit is from the high street and costs £76. Bargain!

You can pick it up online at River Island now. The Green Check Off-The-Shoulder top costs £34, and the matching skirt retails at £42.

Sizes run from 6-22, but stock is extremely limited.

Read more: ‘Stop!’ Alison Hammond chastises This Morning guest for revealing full extent of ITV cuts

So what did you think of Alison’s outfit today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.