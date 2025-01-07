Alan Carr’s ex-husband shares his sadness following death of his brother aged 28

Paul Drayton, Alan Carr‘s former husband, has shared his heartbreak over the death of his 28-year-old brother.

Alan split from Paul back in January 2022. In a joint statement, the pair announced: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating. They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Now, Paul has taken to social media to share even more sad news as he revealed his brother has died.

Paul Drayton announces brother’s death

Late last night, Paul shared that his brother James had died. James was aged 28 at the time of his death.

Sharing a picture of his brother, Paul accompanied the picture with a broken heart emoji and James’ dates of birth and death. James died in December.

I’m sorry I didn’t tell you I loved you more.

He posted: “Goodbye my gentle soul! I’m sorry I didn’t tell you I loved you more.”

Paul then added: “You will be sorely missed by all your family. We will never forget how amazing a brother, son, grandson and father you were.”

Alan Carr moves on after split from husband

After Alan and Paul split, the TV funny man moved on with a new toyboy love. Alan was said to be dating Callum Heslop, a hairdresser 20 years his junior. However, months later, it was reported that they too had split.

Paul, meanwhile, spent time in prison following his split from Alan. It followed as a result of a drink-driving accident in which he crashed into a police car.

Paul was also hospitalised ahead of his split from Alan. He revealed he had to have holes drilled into his skull after doctors discovered a subdural hematoma – a type of bleeding on the brain.

