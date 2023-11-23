Alan Carr ‘finds love’ following split from husband with hairdresser 20 years his junior

Chatty Man host Alan Carr is reportedly dating – two years after he broke up with his husband.

According to The Sun, Alan, 47, is 20 years older than toyboy Callum Heslop. They are said to have “got together” earlier this year.

Furthermore, Alan and Callum have reportedly holidayed in Italy together – and are said to have recently spent time with Alan’s close pal Adele.

Alan Carr has been linked with a 27-year-old hairdresser (Credit: YouTube)

Alan Carr in new relationship

The Sun claims Adele has also invited Alan and hairdresser Callum to spend Thanksgiving with her.

A source is quoted as saying: “They have a really nice friendship and that has been the base for a relationship to blossom.

They see a lot of each other.

“They see a lot of each other and Callum took a break from work to head to the States with Alan. He meets celebs through his job, so isn’t fazed.

“It takes a lot to introduce a partner to someone as famous as Adele but she couldn’t have been friendlier.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alan Carr for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Carr (@chattyman)

Earlier this week, Alan shared a snap on Instagram showing him and Callum attending Mariah Carey’s Christmas concert.

Reports also suggest Callum, whose salon is based in Cheshire, has Instagram followers that include Alan’s mate Amanda Holden and Helen Flanagan.

‘Callum took a break from work to head to the States with Alan’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alan Carr’s marriage and divorce

Alan and his ex-husband confirmed their split with a joint statement in January 2022. It read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

They tied the knot in 2018 after a decade together in a ceremony officiated by Adele in Los Angeles.

Alan Carr and ex husband Paul Drayton confirmed the end of their relationship in early 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The break-up came just weeks after Paul underwent an operation on his skull. Furthermore, in October of 2021, Paul was involved in a drink-drive car accident.

He was freed on unconditional bail until January 26, 2022, and disqualified from driving.

Read more: Alan Carr on real reason behind marriage breakdown with husband

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.