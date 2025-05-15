Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace breaks silence after death sparks concerns

Big Brother legend Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace has shared a statement after fans were left concerned for her well-being following a series of cryptic posts about the death of her friend.

Aisleyne, 46, took to Instagram yesterday (May 14) to announce that her friend, Chanel, had died. She did not reveal the cause of her death.

Aisleyne revealed her friend Chanel has died (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace ‘can’t breathe’ following death of friend

While sharing a snapshot of the pair on the beach, Aisleyne wrote: “I can’t even [breathe] ….. not you…. not my precious gentle kind baby girl….. [bleep] it let me come where you are …. the world was beautiful with you in it. I can’t even ….. I love you.”

In another post, Aisleyne uploaded a video of Chanel wearing angel wings in lingerie. Over the top played Beyonce’s hit Halo.

“I miss you angel…. I’ll soon be with you again my love…. tell me it’s a better trip up there than it is down here please,” she wrote, adding: “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS [BLEEP]ING [BLEEP].”

‘Can someone please check in and keep a close eye on her’

Following her cryptic posts, fans of Big Brother favourite Aisleyne were left feeling concerned.

“Can someone please check in and keep a close eye on her,” one user wrote.

I’m sorry if I’ve worried anyone… I’m here.

“I don’t like the sound of the post either,” another person shared.

“If you need someone to talk or even just listen, even though we don’t know each other, I am here,” a third remarked.

“PLEASE stay strong. I know you’ve had so many painful losses, and I know it’s caused you immense heartache, but you can’t go down the path of despair. Seek help. Straight away! Don’t let the dark thoughts invade your every waking moment. As devastating as this loss is, she wouldn’t want you to join her… Live for her, darling. You have so many more years ahead of you,” a fourth person said.

Aisleyne broke her silence on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘Sorry if I worried anyone’

This morning (May 15), Aisleyne noticed her followers’ concerns and responded with a statement on her Instagram Story.

“I’m sorry if I’ve worried anyone… I’m here,” she wrote.

“My friend Nicola is with me. I’m sorry,” she continued, adding a red heart and a heartbroken emoji.

Sending lots of love, Aisleyne.

Read more: Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace thought she was dying after using black-market weight-loss jabs

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!