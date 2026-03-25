‘Agonising’: Richard Madeley reflects on sex life ‘trials’ with wife Judy Finnigan

Richard Madeley left viewers stunned after making a very candid confession about his sex life with wife Judy Finnigan during a surprise TV appearance.

The Good Morning Britain host popped up on Last One Laughing, where comedians attempt to make each other laugh while keeping a straight face.

Richard made a bizarre confession about his sex life (Credit: Prime)

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Richard Madeley makes confession about sex life with Judy Finnigan

During an interview segment with comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Richard took things in an unexpected direction as he asked about conceiving children.

“You’ve got three children, haven’t you?” Richard asked Romesh “Yeah, any tips for conceiving?”

He then shared his own experience, revealing he once tried an unusual method to boost fertility.

“When Judy and I were trying to conceive a few years ago, I used to douse my balls in icy water beforehand, right?” Richard began. “Apparently it ups the sperm count.”

“Yeah, it’s agonising,” he added.

While Romesh managed to keep a straight face, the unexpected confession clearly caught the other comedians off guard.

The Good Morning Britain presenter jumped in to offer an additional explanation.

“In a bucket, put several trays of ice, then in, count to 50 and out. You’re dropping in. I did that in the bathroom, and then I came out nicely, chilled with fast swimming sperm.”

The broadcaster was tasked with making Romesh Ranganathan laugh (Credit: Prime)

‘Funniest part’

Despite Richard’s bizarre confession, Romesh successfully made it through the interview without cracking a smile.

Backstage, he praised the TV star for his attempts. “I mean, Richard Madeley, you know, broadcasting legend,” Romesh laughed.

Meanwhile, viewers at home were just as shocked.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the moment, with many branding Richard’s appearance one of the funniest of the series.

One viewer admitted they “absolutely lost it” when he appeared, calling it a “10/10 unexpected” moment.

“His section was the funniest part out of the three eps for me,” another agreed.

“And this show has convinced me Richard Madeley would be fun on a Taskmaster’s New Year Treat special,” a third viewer mused.

Richard’s cameo has only added to the growing success of Last One Laughing, which returned to Amazon Prime with a new series on March 19.

The show features a line-up of top comedians.

Read more: Richard Madeley slammed by Chantelle Houghton as he’s accused of making her ‘feel really small’

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