Abbey Clancy given husband Peter Crouch a telling off in the latest episode of their podcast.

The episode, which came out earlier today (Thursday, May 22), saw Abbey, 39, and Peter, 44, talk about sex, relationships and TV.

Abbey and Peter clashed on their podcast (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey Clancy gives Peter Crouch a word of warning

During today’s edition of their podcast, The Therapy Crouch, Peter and Abbey discussed ejaculation.

The subject was raised when Peter and Abbey debated whether having sex before a workout or football match can have a negative impact as it could “affect your testosterone”.

“There will be sex doctors out there who will say that when you finish as a man, you become more relaxed, more chilled out…,” Peter began before Abbey interrupted.

“Sorry, what did you just say?” she asked. “Babe, you can’t say those words because it makes me sick.”

She then told Peter to “reword” his sentence and say “ejaculate” rather than “finish”.

Abbey was knocked ‘sick’ by Peter’s use of the word ‘finish’ (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

Abbey and Peter’s hilarious clash

“What, you want me to say that word?” Peter laughed.

“When you finish as a man,” Abbey then repeated, mocking her husband. “What, so ejaculate is a better word?” Peter then asked.

“Yes!” she laughed. “‘When you finish as a man’ is the ultimate ick. Ejaculate is more medical.”

“I cannot believe you want me to say that word,” a baffled Peter then replied.

“Finish is like, ‘when I finished’… it’s vile. I don’t ever, EVER want to hear you say those words again,” she then said.

“It’s actually knocked me sick,” she added. “Honestly, I’m not even joking.”

Peter was berated by his wife (Credit: The Therapy Crouch / YouTube)

‘It’s creepy’

The conversation briefly moved on, however, Abbey and Peter once again clashed over the word ejaculate a few minutes later.

Peter was of the opinion that he should be able to use the word “finish” as it’s used in “everyday life”.

“Finish is creepy. It’s like, if a man says he’s finished, it’s like cocky. A 45-year-old man saying the word ‘finish’ is not acceptable. It’s absolutely creepy. So don’t say it again,” Abbey then argued.

“Okay, so from now on I’ll say the word ejaculate,” Peter then replied.

