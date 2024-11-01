5 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Kerry Katona and Vanessa Bauer to Nikita Kuzmin

We’re reaching the end of yet another week and these celebs have had it pretty tough these past few days.

For Kerry Katona, she’s apparently suffered a love split while Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek faced some Strictly backlash.

Let’s see who’s probably wishing the week away…

Ryan and Kerry have reportedly called it quits… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Kerry Katona

This week, Kerry seemingly confirmed to fans that she’s split from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

It comes after she said they were “not in a great place”.

Kerry had shared an update on her mum’s health on Instagram. Her mum has been hospitalised, with Kerry revealing she had blood clots found in her lungs.

In the clip, Kerry’s mum Sue gushed over her “gorgeous” doctor. One follower wrote in the comments: “So much love to you both and and is the Dr single?”

Kerry then replied: “No but I am!!”

Well that’s pretty clear…

Is Wynne’s journey over this weekend? (Credit: BBC)

Wynne Evans

Opera singer Wynne Evans is still going strong on Strictly and this weekend, he takes on the rumba with pro partner Katya Jones.

However, he’s not even hit the dance floor yet, and bookies are already predicting he will leave.

He’s currently at 9/4 to depart the series.

Well that’s not the biggest vote of confidence!

Vanessa Bauer

Dancing On Ice 2025 will be on our screens before we know it and the celebrity line-up are already meeting with their pro skating partners and training.

But poor Vanessa Bauer is already facing backlash as Love Island star Chris Taylor was revealed as her partner.

One viewer ranted: “Is it in her contract to get the young good looking lads?”

Another said: “What a shock she always gets the young good skaters.”

Are they wrong, though?

Nikita and Sam slayed an American Smooth last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek

Halloween on Strictly last weekend was a spooky extravaganza once again this year. But for one couple, they faced a barrage of complaints about their rather risqué looks.

Nikita Kuzmin and Sam Quek started off their routine tame, transforming into Brad and Janet from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

But halfway through the performance, viewers (and us) were left with their jaws on the ground as the pair stripped off to reveal corsets and suspenders.

Despite, of course, channelling the movie, some viewers weren’t happy. One moaned: “Strictly is a family show; their outfits were inappropriate.”

Another said: “Wtf! Those outfits are more like what you’d wear as a stripper.”

Lighten up, people!

