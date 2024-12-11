Zoe Ball’s daughter rushed to hospital after accident at her megastar dad’s home: ‘The things you don’t think are going to happen’

Zoe Ball revealed that her daughter Nell had been rushed to hospital after her dad, best known as Fatboy Slim, dropped a Christmas tree on her foot. She surprised listeners of her BBC Radio 2 show with the news today.

It was an accident, of course, but Nell needed to go to A&E nonetheless.

It also means she’ll be unable to go ice skating as planned. Poor Nell.

Zoe Ball’s last show on BBC Radio 2 will be on Friday, December 20, after she announced her intention to step down from the role in November.

The Radio 2 DJ decided to step away from the morning slot in order to have more time with her family (Credit: BBC Music/YouTube)

On one of her last radio shows for BBC Radio 2 today, Zoe Ball let her listeners in on a bizarre accident that left her daughter, Nell, needing hospital treatment.

“Sending love to my Nell today,” she said.

“It was supposed to be her last day of school today. But sadly, her dad unintentionally dropped a Christmas tree on her foot and she had to go to A&E yesterday. She had an X-ray,” Zoe explained, “but it’s OK, it’s just swollen.”

That’s a relief!

“She’s going to be all right, but she was supposed to go ice skating with her friends from school today but she won’t be able to get her foot in a boot. The things you don’t think are going to happen!”

Zoe Ball and Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, met in 1997 in Ibiza (Credit: BBC Music/YouTube)

Zoe Ball has had the morning slot on BBC Radio 2 for six years (Credit: BBC Music/YouTube)

Christmas is a rollercoaster for the radio DJ

Last week, Zoe Ball took to Instagram to pay tribute to the loved ones she’s lost over the years.

She did so with a spread of poignant Christmas decorations.

Zoe’s mum died of cancer in May. Meanwhile, Zoe herself recently revealed that she suffers from a painful health condition called temporomandibular joint disorder, or TMJ.

Symptoms include neck and shoulder pain, chronic headaches and dizziness.

In a moving social media post on December 1, Zoe shared snaps of the decorations she hangs on her Christmas tree, which take the form of framed photographs of her late loved ones.

She didn’t label each of the individuals featured. However, she added the following caption: “Miss you, special people”, with a love heart emoji.

Zoe has two kids, Woody (23) and Nelly (14). She met their dad, ex-husband Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) in Ibiza in 1997. They married in 1999, separated in 2016, and divorced in 2020.

