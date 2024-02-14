After the Flood on ITV1: News on whether a series 2 of Sophie Rundle drama is coming

After the Flood series 1 has come to a dramatic finale, with Daniel’s killer finally being revealed – but will there be a series 2 of the Sophie Rundle thriller?

Jo finally got the answers she’d been looking for in episode 6, but the truth changed EVERYTHING… The show ended on one hell of a cliffhanger, so it’s only natural that fans have been asking for more…

So will After the Flood be back for another series? Here’s everything you need to know about a possible series 2 of the ITV six-parter.

Naughty naughty, very naughty – Nicholas Gleaves as corrupt copper Sergeant Phil Mackie in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

What happened at the end of After the Flood? Here’s the ending explained…

In a plot twist straight out of Line of Duty, After the Flood’s ending revealed that Waterside’s police force was led by bent copper Sergeant Phil Mackie.

Not just corrupt, but full on bad. Mackie, previously a respected father figure to PC Rundle, had murdered Daniel Eden, and had overseen the murder of car park manager Chris Robinson.

On the night of Daniel’s death, the group had gathered to discuss the insurance scam that involved Jack’s ‘stolen’ farming equipment. Daniel and Lee would oversee its shipment with assistance from Mackie and Pat, who would make sure there was no police interference.

Turns out, Jack (Philip Glenister) had run out of money and desperately needed the insurance payout to complete the building of his new housing development.

Who killed Daniel Eden and Chris Robinson?

Viewers discovered that Mackie had been accepting illegal payments for years. He killed Daniel Eden by knocking him dead with a huge plank of wood over the head. Sarah, Jack, and Pat were all present when the murder happened. Lee Ellison was also there. He’d previously been fostered by Mackie and his wife.

Tragically for Sophie, her husband Pat had also been on the take for years as a result of being under Mackie’s influence. In another huge blow for Sophie, she discovered that her beloved dad was also prone to bending the rules to get the results he wanted.

Of course, when Jo discovered the police corruption and confronted Mackie, he was able to blackmail her because of her own misdemeanours (illegally inputting Chris’ DNA on a family-finding website for starters).

At the end of After the Flood series 1, Sophie was seen outside an office in the police station. Was she about to shop her boss, even though it implicated her husband and father of her newborn baby?

Similarly to BBC One’s Better in 2023 starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan, the viewers were left in limbo – were the baddies about to be exposed?

Real life husband and wife Matt Stokoe and Sophie Rundle as Pat and Joanna in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a series 2 of After the Flood?

ITV has not yet confirmed if there’ll be a series 2 of After the Flood. But having ended on quite the cliffhanger, we’d be surprised if they didn’t.

PS Sophie Rundle is a leading lady we can fully get behind so we’d like to see more of her. Can she rise above the stinking corruption surrounding her?

Although ITV hasn’t yet announced another series of the thriller, a little birdy told us that there’ll be some news soon. So watch this space…

Fans are keen to see the series return, too, with one writing on X: “Just watched all 6 episodes of After the Flood. Absolutely brilliant, loved every minute, great cast too. Lorraine Ashbourne was great, really made me laugh, can’t wait for series 2.”

Another said: “Oh my goodness, please say there’s gonna be a series 2 of #aftertheflood not only coz Matt Stokoe is well fit, but was a fab drama.”

A third added: “Binged #AftertheFlood and loved it. Series 2 please @ITV.”

Read more: After the Flood star Lorraine Ashbourne has a very famous Hollywood actor husband

After the Flood series 1 is currently available to watch on ITVX.

Would you like to see a series 2 of After the Flood on ITV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.