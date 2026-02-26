‘Why would you?’ The One Show’s Nikki Fox leaves viewers completely confused with health warning

The One Show‘s Nikki Fox left viewers baffled after issuing a health warning that she says could be a “real worry”.

The presenter had fans scratching their heads during a Watchdog segment about a foaming soap designed for kids’ playtime in the bath.

Nikki warned that the soap, which is “mouldable” and comes from an aerosol can, could pose a serious risk because it is highly flammable.

The One Show’s Nikki Fox issues health warning and confuses fans (Credit: BBC)

She explained: “I’ve been looking into a product that could be a real worry for lots of parents across the UK.

“The problem is, it is highly flammable. If a parent were to light a candle nearby, the consequences could be devastating.”

But viewers were left scratching their heads at the warning.

The One Show’s Nikki Fox issues warning

Taking to X, fans questioned why anyone would place a flame near a child’s bath.

One wrote: “Who’s got a flame near a child anyway, let alone next to a bath full of foam?!”

Another said: “Who is lighting candles in a kids bath? I don’t like this stuff anyway, it looks sticky even after washing it off.”

A third asked: “Why would you light candles around a bath for children in the first place?”

And a fourth added: “Why would a child’s bath have candles lit around it? They’re children!”

Despite the confusion, Nikki cited three cases where children suffered burns while using the foaming soap.

A video showed two candles next to a bath full of foam (Credit: BBC)

Nikki shocks Tess and Vernon

Nikki told hosts Vernon Kay and Tess Daly that she had received a letter from a concerned woman.

The woman explained that her three-year-old stepdaughter had been burned when the soap caught fire near an incense stick.

She also mentioned two further cases, one in Estonia and another in the UK.

During the segment, the One Show team ran an experiment.

They placed two tealight candles next to a bath filled to the top with foam. The foam quickly caught fire, prompting gasps from Tess and Vernon.

Kids Stuff tells ED!: “Our Crazy Foaming Soap is classified and regulated in the UK as a cosmetic aerosol, and complies with all applicable safety and labelling regulations.

“The product carries clear and prominent warnings, including that it is an extremely flammable aerosol, must not be used near naked flames or ignition sources including candles and incense sticks, and should only be used under adult supervision. We have also introduced additional on-pack safety measures, including cap stickers, to further reinforce safe use.

We take product safety extremely seriously. Bath time products should always be used in line with pack instructions and under adult supervision. Children should never be left unattended in the bath or in environments where open flames or heated instruments are present.”

