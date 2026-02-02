Why Hugh Dennis isn’t on the new Mock the Week as viewers demand return: ‘Where is he?’

TLC has revived Mock the Week, but after the first episode, everyone has the same question: where is Hugh Dennis?

The Outnumbered star appeared on every episode of Mock the Week’s original run on BBC Two (that’s almost 230 episodes). He remained part of its line-up all the way to the end, trading barbs with the likes of Andy Parsons, Russell Howard, and the later series’ comics.

Howard has rejoined the show for its return on TLC, appearing alongside Sara Pascoe, Ed Byrne, Angela Barnes, and other regulars.

So, why hasn’t Dennis come back? Well, put it this way: you won’t need to wait too long to see him again.

Why isn’t Hugh Dennis on Mock the Week yet?

Hugh Dennis will appear on the new Mock the Week from episode 3, which will air on TLC at 9pm on Sunday, February 13.

In response to fans asking why Dennis wasn’t part of the premiere lineup, the series confirmed via X: “He’ll be on episode 3.”

Ó Briain also addressed Dennis’ absence in a recent radio interview.

“He’s not in the first couple of these because he was working,” he explained.

“He was like, ‘Nah, I’m on something else.’ Hugh never stopped working… so he’s back in week three.”

It’s unclear exactly what Dennis has been filming, but he’s expected to be a regular presence once he returns – something that’ll please viewers.

“Welcome back Mock the Week. Nice to see Russell Howard back but it was a shame Hugh Dennis was missing,” one user wrote on X.

“Love having this back on TV… now bring back Hugh Dennis,” another posted.

Is Frankie Boyle coming back?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, it doesn’t appear Frankie Boyle will return for the first series of TLC’s Mock the Week revival.

The Scottish comedian was a fan favourite during the show’s early years, delivering some of its most notorious and controversial jokes. Several gags sparked backlash, and his time on the panel frequently courted headlines.

Boyle left the show in 2009. Despite rumours at the time, former production editor Suzanne Gilfillan later confirmed it was his decision to quit.

He went on to front his own BBC series, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, which ran for six seasons between 2017 and 2022. Following its cancellation, Boyle said the decision wasn’t “surprising in the current climate”.

Mock the Week continues every Sunday night at 9pm on TLC.

