Inside Peter Andre’s secret romance with Mel B as Spice Girl appears on The Princess Diaries: ‘She broke my heart’

Peter Andre’s brief fling with Spice Girl Mel B made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of ITV2’s The Princess Diaries, courtesy of his daughter, Princess Andre.

The young starlet referenced her dad’s past love life while attending The Beauty Awards during episode 2 of her ITV2 series.

Chatting with Gogglebox’s Joe Baggs, she was asked if she was excited to meet Mel B…

Princess referenced her dad’s romance in the latest episode (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre references dad Peter and Mel B’s romance

“I’ve met her before,” Princess said. “I think my dad used to date her!”

Speaking directly to the camera, she added: “I mean, true story. My dad and Mel B did date at one point.”

A flashback image of Peter and Mel tucked in the back of a car was shown, prompting a nod to days long before her own birth.

Peter and Spice Girl Mel are now firm friends (Credit: Cover Images)

When did Peter Andre and Mel B date?

Peter and Mel’s romance dates back to the 1990s, specifically 1996. Peter was 23 and Mel just 21 when they started seeing each other. Their nine-month relationship stayed under the radar, with Mel even keeping it from her Spice Girls bandmates.

“They didn’t know until years later when he wrote it in his autobiography,” Mel revealed in 2019. “They were like: ‘Are you kidding me?! Peter Andre was on tour with us?!’”

She explained that back then, boy bands and girl bands were expected to stay single in the public eye. “Which I can understand because you want to be appealing to your audience. Now it’s more acceptable, but back then it wasn’t.”

Why did Peter Andre and Mel B split?

Peter’s romance with Mel didn’t last, leaving the Mysterious Girl singer with a broken heart. On Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in 2011, he reflected on the relationship and its ending:

“I really liked Mel but she broke my heart. She treated me like I’d treated other women in the past, and she made me grow up,” he said.

When did Peter Andre and Mel B date? (Credit: Cover Images)

What have Peter and Mel said about each other since the split?

Despite the heartbreak, Peter and Mel have remained on good terms. In 2018, Mel praised him in an interview with The Guardian, calling him “a fantastic lover” and recalling his politeness on dates.

A year later, she spoke warmly again: “He’s a very lovely guy. We came up in the pop industry in the 1990s at the same time.”

Even as recently as 2022, their friendly bond showed through when Mel called Peter live during The Masked Singer Australia to check if he was under the Snapdragon costume. Peter recounted in his OK! column: “I said: ‘I’m in England, and I’m in Grease in the West End, so it’s unlikely!’ She then asked if I was travelling between the UK and Oz to do both shows.”

Though their fling was fleeting, the duo clearly look back on their 90s romance with a fondness that has stood the test of time.

The Princess Diaries continues tomorrow (Tuesday, March 10) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

