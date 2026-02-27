What happens to Alice and Tom in Vanished? Ending unpacked and star’s exciting season 2 idea

Vanished, Prime Video’s new thriller starring Kaley Cuoco and Sam Claflin, ends with a twist that flips the entire story on its head.

The series follows Alice (Cuoco) and Tom (Claflin), longtime partners who meet up in Paris and board a train to Arles for a romantic getaway.

But, somewhere between stops, Tom disappears. What begins as a frantic search spirals into a conspiracy involving human trafficking, corrupt officials, and a web of lies that stretches far beyond a holiday romance.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

So, if you’ve already binged the whole thing, we’ve broken down exactly what happens.

Vanished ties up every loose end by the end (Credit: Prime Video)

How does Vanished end?

The final episode opens with Alice and journalist Hélène tracking a serial number to a shipping yard packed with containers full of refugees.

Before they can act, Alex and his armed men appear. A chase across the tops of containers ends with Alice and Hélène captured. When Alice wakes up, she’s face-to-face with Alex, Mira… and Tom.

At this point, Tom appears fully embedded in the trafficking ring.

Alex interrogates Alice, convinced she’s working for someone. Tom steps in, warning that killing an American tourist would cause international heat. Alone, he secretly hands Alice a syringe and tells her to use it if she gets the chance.

It’s the first hint that something isn’t what it seems.

Alice escapes and drags DI Drax to the site, but the containers are empty. It looks like Tom really is one of them.

Then comes the final confrontation at a factory tied to the operation.

Who were the traffickers?

Throughout the series, we learn Tom was working for a charity called SOS Global when Alice first met him in Jordan. After his disappearance, clues stack up suggesting he’s part of an international trafficking ring alongside Alex and Mira.

And for most of the finale, that appears to be true.

Then the twist lands. Tom isn’t a trafficker: he’s been undercover for Interpol for three years.

When Alex orders his hitman to shoot Alice, Tom shoots the hitman instead and reveals the truth. A full shootout follows. Hélène is injured, Alex is killed after Alice repeatedly bludgeons him, and Mira is shot by Drax just in time to save them.

Tom’s cover is blown, but the ring is dismantled, and Alice is cleared. But that doesn’t mean it’s a happy ending.

Will Vanished return? Probably not (Credit: Prime Video)

Why does Alice leave Tom?

In the aftermath, Tom apologises for abandoning her on the train. He claims he had no choice – he needed to maintain his cover to take down Alex and protect the refugees.

He tells her he wants a future together. They return to the hotel, and they sleep together – but, the next morning, she’s gone.

“At least I had the good manners to leave you one,” she writes on a piece of paper for him.

After everything, she can’t trust him (even if he wasn’t one of the bad guys and ultimately did more good than harm).

The final shot sees her getting into a taxi and leaving Marseille alone.

Will there be a Vanished season 2?

Vanished was billed as a limited series, and the story feels complete. There’s no official confirmation of a second season.

That said, the cast hasn’t ruled it out.

Kaley Cuoco suggested to TV Insider that Alice would be far more guarded moving forward, having learned she “never truly knew who she was with.”

Sam Claflin floated a different idea: a follow-up where Tom searches for Alice after she disappears — effectively flipping the title.

“I think he probably goes looking for her. I think we turn into Vanished 2, and it’s she’s vanished, and it’s his intention to track her down.”

Read more: The best free movies to stream on ITVX now

Vanished is available to stream on Prime Video now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?