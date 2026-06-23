Victoria Cilliers survived a 4,000ft plunge after her parachute failed and now her story is coming to Netflix

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot is heading to Netflix and viewers can expect a true crime story that is as astonishing as it is disturbing.

The gripping documentary tells the story of Victoria Cilliers, who plunged 4,000ft to the ground after both her main and reserve parachutes failed during a skydive.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident soon became something far more shocking as investigators uncovered a chilling chain of events.

Victoria Cilliers plummeted 4,000ft when her parachute failed (Credit: Netflix)

The mum, who had recently welcomed her second child, was sent crashing towards the ground.

Remarkably, she survived. As police began examining what happened, they uncovered a web of secrets, betrayal and suspicion.

Here’s everything to know about The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot, including when it lands on Netflix.

Netflix parachute documentary The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot

On Easter Sunday in 2015, emergency crews found Victoria Cilliers lying in a field after she had fallen 4,000ft during a parachute jump. At first, there was little hope she had survived.

The first paramedic to reach Victoria arrived carrying a body bag. Incredibly, she was still alive. She suffered serious injuries including spinal and internal damage, a broken pelvis and five broken ribs.

Police later described her survival as a “miracle”.

Investigators quickly discovered that Victoria’s parachute had been deliberately tampered with. Experts determined that only someone with parachuting knowledge could have carried out the sabotage, sparking a major investigation.

The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot features interviews with witnesses, detectives and Victoria herself. Reconstructions also reveal how Victoria communicated with her husband Emile Cilliers while recovering in hospital wearing a neck brace.

Over the following three years, police examined the couple’s relationship and took a closer look at Army sergeant Emile’s life.

Investigators found Victoria’s parachute fall was not an accident (Credit: Netflix)

The investigation uncovered claims of an affair, concerns surrounding Victoria’s life insurance and fears that she could allegedly damage his Army career.

The documentary explores the question at the centre of the case: could Victoria’s husband really have sabotaged her parachute in an attempt to kill her?

When is The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot coming to Netflix?

True crime fans will not have long to wait. The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2024, arrives on Netflix on Tuesday June 30, 2026.

The three part series consists of gripping 45 minute episodes, making it an ideal binge watch for anyone who missed it when it first aired.

With a story packed full of twists, shocking revelations and an extraordinary fight for survival, it is set to capture plenty of attention when it lands on Netflix.

Read more: ITV’s 7 Up completes ‘final chapter’ with 70 Up but tragically two of the original children are missing

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page