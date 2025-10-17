Vicky Pattison reveals ‘crush’ on Strictly judge Anton Du Beke: ‘Very charming man’

Vicky Pattison has revealed she has a “crush” on one of her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars as fans were quick to agree they do too!

37-year-old Vicky is one of the famous faces taking part in the dancing competition this year, hoping to take home the Glitterball Trophy.

Vicky married long-term partner Ercan Ramadan in 2024 in a lavish ceremony in Italy. Before she started the show, Vicky, who is partnered with Kai Widdrington, admitted she was worried about the Strictly curse, and that she wanted to avoid headlines.

But now she’s revealed who she actually has a “soft spot” for.

Vicky’s got a ‘soft spot’ for a particular judge (Credit: YouTube)

Vicky Pattison reveals Strictly crush

Speaking on her Get A Grip podcast with Angela Scanlon, the pair had Vicky’s dance partner Kai on as a guest. And he was very quick to bring up who Vicky adores. Surprisingly, it’s not actually another contestant. Instead, she adores judge Anton du Beke.

He told Angela: “Vicky’s got a favourite judge.”

Vicky agreed: “I’ve got a soft spot for Anton.”

Angela teased Vicky by asking “where” the soft spot was, with Vicky confirming it’s “everywhere”.

Kai then proceeded to do an impression of Anton, saying: “‘Oh my God. You’re a 10 darling, for the samba.’ I feel like he’d be right into that.”

Vicky then got a bit giddy, admitting: “That got me. I’m actually hot under the collar.”

She then added: “You tell me he’s not a wicked bit of kit for an elder fella.”

Angela responded: “I don’t think that will help with softening him up. Telling him ‘You look great for your age’.”

But Vicky told her: “Well I thought he was fit when he was younger too.”

Angela then recalled meeting him on Sunday Brunch years ago, telling the pair: “He’s a charming man.”

Vicky quickly agreed with this: “He’s a very charming man.”

Vicky thinks Anton is ‘very charming’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans couldn’t help but agree with her

The clip of the conversation was then posted on Vicky’s Instagram, with the words: “Vicky Pattison’s Strictly crush” on the screen. It was also captioned: “Love is in the air at Strictly this year.”

And it gave fans the opportunity to reveal what they think about it.

One fan commented: “Would have to agree with her.”

Another joked: “Ercan better watch out.”

“We all love Anton! He is my favourite too” a third commented.

A fourth added: “Can we make sure Anton sees this before Saturday please?”

