Vera Christmas Special 2023 on ITV1: Who is in the cast of The Rising Tide as Kenny Doughty bows out?

DCI Vera Stanhope gets her very own slot in the ITV Christmas schedules this year, surrounded by a cast of familiar faces in Rising Tide, but she’d probably be non-plussed about it, wouldn’t she pet?

Brenda Blethyn, 77, returns as the salty detective in the very first Vera festive special, based on the books by Ann Cleeves. The two-hour special sees the detective investigate an apparent suicide.

This time, the suspicious death has occurred literally in her own back yard… Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide, on ITV1.

And prepare for the departure of two Vera favourites…

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn in the cast of the Vera Christmas Special (Credit: Stuart Wood/ITV)

Who appears in the cast of the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide?

Of course, all the Vera favourites return in the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide.

The show would be nothing without Brenda Blethyn’s DCI Vera Stanhope, and her sidekick DS Aiden Healy, played by Kenny Doughty. However, the festive film will see the last of the character, as Kenny leaves the cast after eight years.

Jon Morrison returns as DC Kenny Lockhart, and Ibinabo Jack plays DC Jacqueline Williams. However, it will also be her last episode. She is also leaving the cast after five years, citing theatre commitments.

Riley Jones stars as DC Mark Edwards, and Sarah Kameela Impey returns as Malcolm’s replacement Dr Paula Bennett.

Jake Ashton-Nelson joins the cast as PC Billington. He’s a relative newcomer to acting, having previously only ever appeared in the short film Falling. Will Vera welcome him into the team, or use him as a toothpick and spit him out? Blink twice for help PC Billy!

Clare Holman, seen here with co-star David Morrissey in Sherwood, stars in the Vera Christmas special (Credit: BBC One)

Clare Holman plays Annie Laidlore

Actress Clare Holman guest stars as Annie Laidlor in the cast of the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide.

The 59-year-old is probably best known for playing forensic pathologist Dr Laura Hobson in the crime drama series Inspector Morse, and its spin-off Lewis from 1995 to 2015.

She’s also known for portraying Felicity Dorr in Island at War, Miss Bach in The Little Drummer Girl, and Colonel Reese in MotherFatherSon.

The Lakes fans might have noticed that there are several former stars in the cast of Sherwood. These include Clare, who played Simone Fisher, Charles Dale, who starred as Gary Alcock, and Kevin Doyle, who portrayed John Parr.

Clare Holman recently played Helen St Clair in the cast of the excellent crime drama Sherwood cast on BBC One. She’s also popped up in The Diplomat, and Treason.

The London-born actress has also been in tons of films, including Blood Diamond with Leo DiCaprio, Suite Française, Let Him Have It, and The Woman in Black.

Suzette Llewellyn played Sheree Trueman in EastEnders (Credit: Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes/BBC)

Vera Rising Tide cast: Suzette Llewellyn stars as Louisa Hampton

Actress Suzette Llewellyn joins The Rising Tide as Louisa Hampton. Of course, EastEnders fans will know her best for playing Sheree in the cast of the BBC soap.

Sixty-one-year-old Suzette joined the cast in 2019 as Patrick Trueman’s love interest, played by Rudolph Walker. She’d already popped up in the soap several times – she played a policewoman in 2003, and a clerk of the court in 2o15.

Suzette appeared as a court clerk as part of Max Branning’s trial when he was framed for the murder of Lucy Beale.

As Patrick’s wife, Sheree she stayed in Walford until 2021. She departed in a blaze of drama after her relationships with Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and their son Isaac (Stevie Basaula) broke down. She wanted Patrick to leave with her and move to Trinidad, but he refused.

Suzette is a soap veteran, having previously appeared in the likes of Coronation Street as Nina Morrison, the surgeon who operated on Nick Tilsley, and Hollyoaks, as Margaret the woman who kidnapped Lisa Loveday.

She’s also known for playing Nanette Duval in Holby City, and Estelle Vere in Doctors. The actress recently popped up as Grace Deakin in thriller Our House, and Catherine Marking in Culprits.

Brian Bovell took part in Celebrity MasterChef in 2017 (Credit: BBC One

Brian Bovell portrays Sam Hampton

Sam Hampton is played by veteran actor Brian Bovell in the cast of Vera’s The Rising Tide.

Hollyoaks fans will know Brian as Leo Valentine, a role in played from 2006 to 2010. But he’s also popped up in Corrie as Bishop John Thornber!

Brian, 64, has been acting for four decades, and his first ever role (a scientist in Babylon) was in 1980. He went on to play Bill in Driving Ambition, Billy in Prospects, Fitz in South of the Border, and PC Charlie Webb in The Chief.

Gimme Gimme Gimme fans will know him as Jez, a role he played from 1999 to 2001. Perhaps one of his most popular roles was as DC Rob Thatcher in The Bill.

The jobbing actor has also starred as Ray Wilton in the 2015 series of Unforgotten, Henry Reed in The Missing, Derrick Wilson in Strike, and Jemboc in Andor.

From 2016 to 2022, he played Mr Hansard in the children’s TV show Jamie Johnson, and he also portrayed Solomon in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

More recently, Brian Bovell played Sir Anthony Owusu in the cast of Malpractice, the grieving father of drug overdose victim Edith. He also portrayed Bernie Palmer in Grantchester, and and antiques expert in the final ever series of Ghosts.

Phil Cornwell joins the cast of the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide (Credit: Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Vera Rising Tide cast: Phil Cornwell stars as Philip Robson

Philip Robson is played by 66-year-old Phil Cornwell. The actor is best known for being a comedian and impressionist, and for playing comedic characters in the likes of Stella Street and The Glam Metal Detectives, which he also co-wrote. He’s famous for mimicking the likes of Michael Caine, Mick Jagger, and Jack Nicholson. He also voiced Jamie Spencer-Churchill in Spitting Image.

The Essex-born actor also portrayed DJ Dave Clifton in I’m Alan Partridge and the movie, Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa. He’s also known for Comic Strip Presents, and Dead Ringers, where he did impersonations of Prince Charles, Bruce Forsyth, and Jeremy Paxman.

In 2022, he popped up as Boris in Mrs Brown’s Boys, Carl Oakden in Strike, Armstrong in Man Vs Bee, Emlyn in Dodger, and Bernard in Call the Midwife.

Phil is more than capable of straightening his face for serious drama, too, having played Joe Capstick in Jericho. More recently, Phil bagged himself a role in the Oscar-tipped Ridley Scott film Napoleon. He plays Sanson the Bourreau in the 2023 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Music fans might well already know that Phil voices Murdoc Niccals in the virtual band Gorillaz, led by Damon Albarn.

Adrian Rawlins with Innocent co-star Hermione Norris (Credit: ITV)

Adrian Rawlins is Daniel Rede

Actor Adrian Rawlins, 65, plays Daniel Rede in the cast of the first ever Vera Christmas special.

Film fans might know Adrian best for playing James Potter in the Harry Potter franchise. Stoke-on-Trent-born Adrian has been a jobbing actor ever since 1979, when he was 21 years of age. His first ever screen role was as David Litvinoff in the film Palm Beach.

In fact, Adrian went on to star in dozens of other films, including Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself, Breaking the Waves, Darkest Hour, and, this year, the Anthony Hopkins film One Life.

His most notable TV roles include playing Major Tim Radley in Soldier Soldier, DS Mike Withey in She’s Out, DS Mills in Mayday, Ian in Prisoners’ Wives, and DCI Simson in Glue. He also played Edward Barbary in Dickensian, John De La Pool Snr in The White Princess, and DS George Mooney in Hard Sun.

In 2018, he played Rob Moffatt in the drama Innocent, alongside Cold Feet actress Hermione Norris. A year later, he starred in Chernobyl as Nikolai Fomin. More recently, he’s played William Cecil in A Discovery of Witches, Duncan Tropper in Slow Horses, and Ian Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment.

He’s also popped up in episodes of Andor, All Creatures Great and Small, Gentleman Jack and Baptiste.

Kate Isitt as Penny Nelson in Strictly Confidential (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Vera Rising Tide cast: Kate Isitt stars as Charlotte Thomas

Actress Kate Isitt, 58, portrays Charlotte Thomas in Vera: The Rising Tide. TV viewers may know her best for playing beauty therapist Sally Harper in the BBC sitcom Coupling. He starred in the show from 2000 to 2004, alongside co-stars Sarah Alexander, Jack Davenport, and Ben Miles.

From 1995 to 1998, Kate played Alison, a secretary in a solicitors’ office, in Is It Legal?. Other notable roles include Penny Nelson in Strictly Confidential, opposite Suranne Jones, and Felicity in Last Tango in Halifax.

In 2023, she portrayed Mrs. Bartholomew in Who is Aldrich Kemp? She’s been in dozens of films, too, including starring alongside Demi Moore in the Craig Rosenberg directed film, Half Light.

She also appeared in Stephen Poliakoff’s BBC TV film, The Tribe, with Anna Friel and Joely Richardson. In 2019, she starred in the award-winning film Rocks.

Kate is married to director Nigel Cole, and their daughter Matilda Cole is a singer.

Sara Powell played Joanne in The House Across the Street (Credit: Channel 5)

Sara Powell is Katherine Willmore

TV actress Sara Powell, 55, portrays Katherine Willmore in the cast of the Vera Christmas Special, The Rising Tide.

She recently played neighbour Joanne in the chilling Channel 5 drama The House Across The Street. This year, she also played Belinda Grey in The Killing Kind.

You might recognise Jamaican-born Sara as Rachel Barker from the Casualty spin-off Holby Blue. She’s also known for her role in the Jo Brand comedy series Damned. She played Cass in the Channel 4 sitcom.

Sara is also known for playing Pat Gallan in the Stephen Graham series Little Boy Blue, and Sally Reid in London’s Burning back in 1993. She’s had smaller roles in Unforgotten, Ghosts, Doctor Who, and Murder in Provence.

She’s been in dozens of films, including Last Christmas, Denial, My Zinc Bed, and The Family Man.

Her theatre roles include her acclaimed performance in Neil LaBute’s original West End production of Some Girl(s) at the Gielgud Theatre. She played the lead character opposite Friends actor David Schwimmer. The cast also included Catherine Tate, Lesley Manville and Saffron Burrows.

Eric Richard played Bob Cryer in The Bill (Credit: Mike Lawn/Shutterstock)

Vera Rising Tide cast: Eric Richard portrays Isaiah Thomas

Veteran actor Eric Richard, 83 stars as Isaiah Thomas in a rare TV role.

Of course, Eric is best known for his role as Desk Sergeant Bob Cryer in the long-running ITV drama The Bill, which he portrayed for twenty years – from 1984 to 2004.

After leaving The Bill, he played Dave in The Alan Clark Diaries, Mike Fairbrother in Holby City, and Gerald Palmer in Casualty. In 2018, he popped up in two episodes of EastEnders playing Maurice.

For the past 20 years, Eric has noticeably reduced his roles. However, he has appeared in a number of films, including Second Spring, Dunkirk, Forever Tomorrow, and London Boulevard.

Jake Ashton-Nelson joins the cast of Vera as PC Billington (Credit: Stuart Wood/ITV)

Who else stars?

The vast ensemble cast of Vera: The Rising Tide includes Doctor Who actor Adrian Mills, who plays Rick Kelsall.

Orlessa Altass stars as Yaz Kaur. TV viewers might remember her best as Vicky Floyd in Bad Girls.

Jobbing actress Felicity Dean, who’s been in Doctors, Casualty, and Midsomer Murders, plays Cecilia. Meanwhile, Natasha Patel – who played Lydia in Luther: The Fallen Sun – stars as Pamela.

Grantchester star Cora Kirk is Eliza Willmore, Son actor Martin Turner portrays Gordon Stanwick, and Phillippa Wilson – aka Cheryl Lampard in Where the Heart Is – is Ellie Thomas.

Liz Crowther stars as Judith Sinclair. She recently played Joyce Ransome in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

Also, My Parents are Aliens actor Sam Halpenny portrays Superintendent Watkins, and Harrigan’s Peter Peverley is Jacob.

The Vera Christmas Special: The Rising Tide airs on Boxing Day at 8pm on ITV1.

