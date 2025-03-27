TV host Vanessa Feltz only launched her Channel 5 daytime talk show this week. However, bookies have already predicted there’s a chance it won’t be returning.

The show debuted on Channel 5 on Monday and has so far featured a range of guests, from former Corrie star Helen Flanagan, Ola and James Jordan, and Calum Best. Today (March 27), Vanessa welcomed actress Claire Sweeney.

However, despite the variety, Vanessa’s show still hasn’t achieved the biggest ratings…

Vanessa Feltz Channel 5 show achieves low ratings

Following a 33-year-long career with This Morning, Vanessa announced she was leaving ITV after being offered her show on Channel 5.

Jumping at the chance, the 63-year-old presenter left the network after three decades and hoped her own show would achieve similar success.

However, sadly for the TV star, the ratings have immediately been low, drawing only 83,000 viewers from its first episode. Australian soap, Home and Away, which aired straight after, attracted nearly double the amount with 157,000 viewers.

Vanessa’s competition over at ITV, Loose Women, had far more viewers with an impressive 686,000.

‘The odds are heavily stacked against a renewal’

Speaking on behalf of Norsk Poker, spokesperson Lee Astley has exclusively revealed to ED! that there is still an “outside chance” that Vanessa’s show could make a return, despite its low numbers.

“Vanessa Feltz is a seasoned broadcaster, and while her chat show hasn’t delivered the strongest ratings, there’s still an outside chance it could return, with odds of 5/2 for a second season,” he said.

That said, the show’s “low viewership” is still a concern.

Lee added: “However, at 1/3, the odds are heavily stacked against a renewal, with the show’s low viewership and lack of impact making it increasingly unlikely that Channel 5 will keep it on the air beyond the first season.”

