‘Welcome to the party!’ Traitors US’s Colton Underwood leaves co-stars gobsmacked as he reveals exactly when he came out as gay

Colton Underwood left his fellow Traitors US stars gobsmacked after revealing he appeared on The Bachelor before later coming out as gay.

The 34-year-old Faithful opened up about his past during breakfast at Ardross Castle following the latest murder.

While some of the cast already knew his story, others were completely blindsided.

Colton Underwood shocks his Traitors US co-stars by telling them he came out as gay after The Bachelor (Credit: BBC/ Peacock)

And no one looked more stunned than Real Housewives of New York favourite Dorinda Medley.

The conversation started when former American football star Colton joked: “I’ve already cried too much on TV and can’t do it anymore.”

Real Housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett then asked: “Oh, did you cry a lot on The Bachelor?” Colton admitted he was a “hot mess”.

Natalie Anderson quickly stepped in and said: “You know that, right?”

As Love Island star Rob Rausch looked confused, Survivor star Natalie explained: “That he was on The Bachelor and he hadn’t come out and was dating 30 women.”

Dorinda’s jaw practically hit the floor.

Turning to Colton, she asked: “You went on The Bachelor and you were gay?!”

Laughing, Colton replied: “Welcome to the party, Dorinda!”

He then added: “At that time I was convinced I was a heterosexual!”

If Dorinda’s reaction mirrors yours, here’s everything you need to know about Colton’s extraordinary journey.

The Traitors US: When was Colton Underwood on The Bachelor?

Long before he arrived at Ardross Castle, Colton found fame on season 14 of The Bachelorette, starring Becca Kufrin.

After making an impression on viewers, he returned to the franchise in 2018 as the star of The Bachelor.

His virginity became a major talking point and earned him the nickname “The Virgin Bachelor”. The show followed him as he searched for love among 30 women.

Colton was signed as The Bachelor in 2018 (Credit: ABC)

Colton eventually chose Cassie Randolph and the pair started a relationship. However, things later fell apart.

Looking back, Colton said on Paul C Brunson’s Got To Talk podcast that he never intended for his virginity to become such a huge part of his story.

“I went into it like, my whole heart was like I’m not going to disclose to them that I’m a virgin no matter what.

“I literally told them I was a virgin on night one of The Bachelorette. I opened it up immediately, and I just gave them everything which they loved. So that’s unfortunately how it sort of came to be, and then it became my entire storyline.”

Colton later revealed he was secretly struggling with his sexuality during that time.

He admitted he believed starring on The Bachelor would somehow push him towards a heterosexual life.

Recalling his mindset, he said: “I’m going to be so publicly straight that I will never be able to be gay again.”

When did Colton Underwood come out as gay?

In 2021, Colton made headlines around the world when he came out as gay during an emotional interview on Good Morning America.

Colton said: “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time.

“And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

Colton came out on Good Morning America in 2021 (Credit: ABC)

The reality star also revealed he had reached a very dark place before deciding to speak publicly.

He said suicidal thoughts became a wake up call and made him realise he could no longer hide who he was.

Colton acknowledged that some viewers and women from his Bachelor season may have felt “misled” by what happened.

He also apologised to former girlfriend Cassie Randolph following their difficult split.

“I’d like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up and made a lot of bad choices,” he said.

Is Traitors US star Colton Underwood married?

These days, Colton is happily married to Democratic strategist Jordan C. Brown.

The couple started dating in 2021, got engaged a year later and tied the knot on May 13, 2023.

They have since welcomed a son, Bishop, through an egg donor and surrogate.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, they wrote: “Our world is a million times better with you in it. Bishop Colton Brown-Underwood. September 26th, 2024.”

The Traitors US season 4 continues on BBC iPlayer

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