Gladiators: Filming location, how to get audience tickets and how to apply for series two

The new reboot of Gladiators is proving to be a ratings hit, and we can’t help but admire that epic new stadium set – but how do you get tickets to watch it filmed live?

While we love a bit of nostalgia to warm up our Saturday nights in front of the TV, there’s nothing quite like cheering the good guys and booing the badduns in person. So how, exactly, can we be one of those noisy onlookers?

Or perhaps you’re the kind of person who’d rather be in the midst of the action. After all, who wouldn’t want to fight a highly-trained athlete while suspended in mid-air in front of millions of people on telly? (Err, us!?)

Here’s our guide to where Gladiators is filmed, how to get tickets, and how to apply to be a contender yourself on series 2.

The huge stage at the Gladiators filming location, Utilita Arena Sheffield (Credit: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

Where is the Gladiators filming location?

The dazzling new Gladiators filming location is none other than Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Utilita Arena Sheffield was officially opened in 1991 by Queen Elizabeth II. It has a massive capacity of up to 13,600 people, making it the biggest indoor arena in the region.

This is far from the first time a big TV event like Gladiators has taken place at the venue. The Doctor Who Live Tour, Walking With Dinosaurs, and Batman Live have all made stops there too!

Do you want a front-row seat to see nail-biting moments like this? (Credit: BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

How do I get tickets to be in the audience?

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to see the current season being filmed, you’re out of luck. All filming for series one of Gladiators took place in June 2023 in Sheffield.

However, filming for series two is yet to take place, and you can register your interest now at Applause Store. They will send an email when new dates and times are announced in the future, explaining how to book. The best news? All the tickets are completely free.

Applause Store is a free service offering tickets to watch some of TV’s biggest shows live. As well as Gladiators, there’s also tickets to shows such as Britain’s Got Talent (which incidentally, are on sale now), and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

It’s worth noting that there’s an age limit of 5+ to watch Gladiators live, and any under-18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Barney Walsh hosts the show with dad Brad (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators filming location: How can I apply?

Anyone (within reason) can apply to be a contender on the BBC One show. Although applications are not currently open. This may change soon though given the success of the new series!

Hungry Bear Media – run by Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin – is the production company making the series and it manages recruitment for the show.

Hungry Bear creates other big shows like Michael McIntyre‘s Big Show, Judge Romesh, and has worked with Bradley and Barney before on Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad.

Applications to be on Gladiators will be available through Hungry Bear Media’s website once series 2 has received the green light. So watch this space. Tonight (March 9), however, it’s all about the semi-final and who’ll make it through to the grand final.

Gladiators, ready? Contenders, ready? As viewers, we definitely are!

Read more: Gladiators star accused of ‘cheating’ by angry player

Gladiators airs every Saturday at 5.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of the Gladiators reboot? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.