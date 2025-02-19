On This Morning today, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond sat down with Camilla Tominey and Tim Campbell to discuss a variety of topics during the This Morning View segment.

It was these scenes that appeared to irritate fans. So much so, some even threatened to switch off the programme.

Alison and Dermot are filling in for Ben and Cat this week (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

This Morning fans were left fuming today after Alison, Dermot, Tim and Camilla weighed in on a string of different subjects from rebranding to cancelling plans.

A myriad of ITV viewers took to social media to share their disgruntled opinions regarding the host’s discussion of knife crime, ageism, runners in Glasgow being tricked by a prankster, rebranding and Brits cancelling guests due to having a messy house.

Camilla and Tim discussed how the sale of knives isn’t necessarily the root of knife crime within children. Instead, they claimed it is the issue of teenagers with the intention of harming another person.

This Morning hosts ramble over each other

The four presenters also spoke about ageism and whether it is rife in the UK, mulling over reports that “ageism is a widespread and culturally embedded issue in the UK”.

Camilla and Tim agreed that the divide between generations is growing, causing a negative impact on the population of the UK.

Another topic on the agenda was a story about a prankster tricking runners to go on a 2.5km detour during a race.

They also went on to explore how Brits hate the concept of a rebrand and how a third of Brits cancel plans with guests so they don’t see their messy house!

Alison was very passionate about the rebrand topic. She shared her own complaints over the recent change of Twitter becoming X and admitted that she still hasn’t got used to it!

Amid the topics, the four presenters seemed to get very enthusiastic. There were even instances where they spoke over each other.

ITV fans slam This Morning

Those tuning in were so frustrated with the range of discussions and the supposed disorganisation of the segment, they slammed the programme on X, dubbing the subjects as boring.

One penned: “What a complete mess #thismorning is! All talking over each other and discussing boring subjects. It’s embarrassing! Yes, I’ve switched over!”

“I’m watching #thismorning and four adults are talking over each other. I hope no one is allowing this behaviour modelled to their half term children,” fumed another.

“Stop talking over each other. Turning off,” chimed in a third.

Another joked: “The subtitles have just given up and said *everyone talks over each other*.”

