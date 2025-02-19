Real Deal host David Dickinson has defiantly declared that he is not planning on retiring any time soon.

The beloved TV presenter, 83, has been a staple on screens for over two decades. Since 2006, he has been at the helm of ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal.

However, last year, it was reported that David was planning to quit the show after nearly 20 years.

Now, David has shut down the rumours that he’s leaving and has insisted he has no plans to retire soon.

David Dickinson ‘not planning to retire’

Telly legend David – famous for his glowing tan – has been in the business for decades.

Finding fame on BBC’s Bargain Hunt, David appeared on the show from 2000 to 2004, before moving to ITV for Dickinson’s Real Deal. With other stints on This Morning and I’m A Celebrity… , David has remained booked and busy over the years.

Now, according to the TV star – who once endured a four-year prison sentence – he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

‘I’ve had a handsome living’

Talking to MailOnline, David shared how working in television has paid him “very, very well”.

He explained: “I’ve had a handsome living and a great lifestyle out of it. So I’m going to say I’m delighted and I will keep doing that as long as there is demand for me to do something.”

I’ve had a handsome living and a great lifestyle out of it.

David also addressed reports last year that he was quitting Dickinson’s Real Deal, branding it as “total fake news”.

David Dickson on ‘fake’ rumours

Revealing he was still trying to discover who “launched” that story, David said: “I presume it would be someone who would probably like to take my position on that show, but I never found out who it really was.”

The presenter continued: “I went on to Loose Women and said: ‘I’m still here, I’m still kicking, I’m still working and the rumours are totally fake.'”

The publication also reports that David shared he is “always looking for the next deal and new methods of investment”.

