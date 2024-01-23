David Dickinson knows everyone’s obsessed with his tan and here’s what he’s said about it!

David Dickinson is a staple on daytime TV and is best known for his hit ITV show Dickinson’s Real Deal – oh, and that extraordinary tan!

He has previously explained his deep tan, revealing the real reason behind it. His wife has even commented on it!

So let’s take a look into David Dickinson’s life – from his age, wife and whether that tan is the real deal!

David Dickinson is known for his deep tan (Credit: ITV)

How old is David Dickinson?

David was born on August 16, 1941, which makes him 82 years old. The presenter was born in Stockport in Cheshire and was given up for adoption as an infant. A local couple, the Dickinsons, adopted him.

He never met his biological mother again, originally from Armenia, after the adoption. However, they did write to each other later in life.

“Coming from a working-class background has helped keep me down-to-earth,” he said in 2017. “I remember well not having any money, but now I’m older and I’ve got a foot in both camps.

“I’ve been very lucky all my life, always making money… Maybe I’ve got natural trading ability within my DNA.”

David said his “real secret” to his tan is “getting as many holidays in as I can” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What TV shows has David Dickinson presented?

A chance meeting with a TV producer at a barbecue led to David’s presenting career.

He has since presented a host of antiques-themed shows, including Bargain Hunt (2000-2004) and Dealing With Dickinson (2005) on the BBC. In 2006, he moved to ITV to present Dickinson’s Real Deal.

He has also had stints on reality TV, appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! in 2005 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2004.

Is he married?

David married his wife Lorne Lesley in 1968. Lorne was a cabaret performer and the couple met in 1960s in a nightclub.

The couple tend to keep their private life quiet, however they did give an interview Hello! magazine in 2017, where Lorne commented on David’s famous tan.

“He’s an absolute sun worshipper. I wheel him out in the morning [on holiday], and he just lies here like this…” she joked.

David Dickinson and wife Lorne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is David Dickinson’s tan real?

Despite speculation that David’s tan is fake, it turns out it’s the real deal!

David claims his famous tan comes from a combination of his Armenian descent and going on lots of holidays.

“My real secret is getting as many holidays in as I can,” he’s said.

Read more: Antiques Roadshow expert Henry Sandon dies on Christmas Day aged 95

“The funny thing is, I’ve done adverts for tea, beer, McDonald’s… but I’ve never been asked to do a tanning advert. I’d definitely say yes.”

How many children does David Dickinson have?

He has two children, Robert and Katrina, who David adopted from Lorne’s previous marriage. They also have three grandchildren.

Dickinson’s Real Deal airs weekdays from 2pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you a David Dickinson fan? What do you think of the infamous David Dickinson tan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.