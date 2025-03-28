On This Morning today, gardener David Domoney was forced to apologise to host Dermot O’Leary after confusing him with another presenter.

The ITV show returned to screens on Friday (March 28) – with Dermot and Josie Gibson – who has replaced Alison Hammond for a few weeks – back at the helm. And for the latest episode, the programme recruited the help of horticulturist David Domoney to treat someone to a “front-garden facelift”.

But things took an awkward turn when David mistook Dermot for Ben Shephard…

This Morning today – David transforms garden

On This Morning today (March 28), to celebrate Mother’s Day, David was tasked with helping transform a member of the public’s garden.

Live from their house in Milton Keynes, David told the hosts he was planning to do their “biggest challenge yet” in less than two hours.

However, David ended up apologising to Dermot following an on-air blunder.

“David, just one quick question,” Dermot said live from the This Morning studio.

David apologises after blunder on This Morning

Surrounded by the family, David then replied: “Ben has got a quick question. Go on Ben,” mistaking Dermot for Monday to Thursday host Ben Shephard.

Back in the studio, and responding to David’s blunder, Dermot replied: “I mean, I imagine Ben does. But he’ll be at home!”

Josie then started laughing as David was forced to apologise: “Oh I’m sorry, Dermot. I beg your pardon!”

Dermot then proceeded to ask his question which was whether or not the family had accidentally locked themselves outside. Fortunately, after David double-checked, he revealed they were able to get back into their house.

This Morning this week

It comes after This Morning viewers praised the ITV show earlier this week, when Dr Zoe Williams demonstrated how to perform a testicular cancer check on a man live on air.

Brave guest Alex stripped off for a testicular cancer check live on air.

Wearing gloves, Dr Zoe then performed the check as she encouraged male viewers to get comfortable with the process.

“If you’re worried about it, just have a go,” she said.

The doctor went on: “It’s a skill, and the more you practice, the more you get used to it.”

