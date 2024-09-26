On This Morning today, Ben Shephard was forced to cut off Jamie Oliver live on the ITV show – and he wasn’t too happy.

The series was back on screens on Thursday (September 26) with Ben and co-host Cat Deeley back at the helm.

And joining the beloved pair in the kitchen was Jamie Oliver – but things took an awkward turn when Ben couldn’t help but interrupt Jamie.

The presenter appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Oliver appears on This Morning today

Jamie was in the kitchen to conjure up yet another dish, and this time, he was cooking a chicken and noodle meal.

But the award-winning chef didn’t seem to be too happy after Ben cut him off. Before he could finish, Ben brutally interjected: “Jamie, Jamie two secs, stay there.

“We’ll keep them waiting over the weather because Jamie is going to show you how you can pimp up your Pot Noodle without having to buy them.”

The TV chef was interrupted by Ben (Credit: ITV)

Ben cuts Jamie off on This Morning today

Ben then warned: “Because we’ve got to get to the weather so don’t go anywhere…”

Not impressed, Jamie smirked as he quipped: “I can tell you the weather, it’s very wet out there and the sun’s coming out and it’s going to be wet again later but over to you.”

Trying to correct him, Ben warned: “It’s the local weather they need, not the national weather.”

Ben’s co-host Cat then took over and said: “The local weather is on its way and Jamie will be back. He’s going to pimp up those noodles no problem at all.”

Ben was quick to make a quip back (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley swears on This Morning

It comes after Cat Deeley said a swear word on live television last week.

The 47-year-old presenter was attempting to channel her inner baker alongside her This Morning co-host Ben Shephard when the on-air blunder occurred.

Cat and Ben were given icing tubes and a tight two-minute deadline to add their finishing touches to some cakes. However, the pressure seemed to mount quickly for Cat, who blurted out “s**t!” when things didn’t go as planned.

The moment has since been censored on ITVX. However, at the time, it prompted a response from co-host Ben.

“Sorry, what was that? What was that?” Ben questioned, trying his best to stifle his laughter

Read more: This Morning guest breaks down in tears just moments into show after being surprised by David Domoney

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.