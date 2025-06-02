This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard halt show as it’s hit by awkward technical blunder

This Morning had to be temporarily halted by hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley today as it was hit by technical difficulties.

The ITV daytime show brings the latest showbiz news and headlines everyday. But sometimes live TV can go wrong. And that’s exactly what happened today (June 2).

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were on the This Morning sofa today. But when they tried to go live to chef Phil Vickery, things went a bit awry.

The hosts were trying to go live to Phil as he cooked a “delicious dish” for his family. But when they began speaking to him, it was clear he couldn’t hear a thing.

Ben asked: “Phillip, can you hear us? Can he hear us?” But Phil kept stirring his sauce, before Ben added: “Oh dear.”

Cat Deeley didn’t think it was actually an issue and thought he was trying to be funny. She said: “I think he’s ignoring us! Shall I try? Phillip! Phillip!”

While Cat kept trying to get his attention, Ben was trying to think of solutions.

He asked: “Has anyone got a phone? Someone phone him. Can the cameraman hear us? So nobody can hear us at the moment. We should watch them and see what they get us to. Can we get a message to any of them down there? What shall we do? Any ideas?”

Realising they have to fill the time, Ben and Cat began discussing what to do next.

Cat suggested they could “dance” to fill the time, but Ben thought they should “watch” and see what Phil gets up to.

Then the camera went to soap expert Sharon Marshall, who held her phone to the camera, showing she was trying to phone Phil.

Ben added: “So, Sharon Marshall is currently calling Phil to see if she can get through. We’ll see if she can get anyone.”

This Morning then had to halt the normal show and move to a competition segment with Jeff Brazier instead.

Ben told viewers: “While Sharon’s doing that we’re going to give a little bit of a competition. We’re giving away a camper van and £10,000. Here’s Jeff Brazier to tell you.”

Thankfully the show was only halted temporarily, and by the time the competition had finished, Phil was back on.

Cat joked she would put her “mum voice” on, and asked: “Phillip can you hear us?” to which he responded: “Is that my mother?” leaving Ben and Cat glad the line was working again.

