A segment on This Morning today has sparked an uproar among viewers.

The item, intended to inform the audience about common foot problems, left many feeling “sick”.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed podiatrist Marianne into the This Morning studio. (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

During Wednesday’s (September 4) broadcast, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were accompanied by podiatrist Marianne.

Marianne was in the studio to advise those dealing with nail conditions, foot pain, and other related issues.

The segment opened with Ben asking Marianne about her intentions for the day. “Thank you for coming in,” Ben began. “We’ve already been asking you for information because we have a number of issues between us and our families but who are you looking to help today?”

“Well, I’m looking to help people with nail conditions, foot pain and lumps and bumps under the feet,” Marianne responded.

The segment quickly escalated when Marianne’s footwear was brought into discussion. Ben noted that some viewers had inquired about her trainers.

“Are you wearing trainers because they are good for feet or are you wearing them because you like them?” He queried.

Marianne explained that her choice was “a bit of both” as they were not only comfortable but beneficial for foot health.

As calls started pouring in, the segment took a turn that many viewers did not appreciate. Photos displaying various foot conditions were shown, leading to disgust among the viewers.

The segment took an even more personal turn when Cat revealed that she too struggles with verrucas.

Addressing a question from Joanne in Staffordshire about her son’s verrucas, Ben turned to Cat and remarked: “I think you have a situation that Cat can sympathise with.”

Cat nodded knowingly, acknowledging her own experience with the condition.

Viewers were disgusted by the segment. (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

The backlash was swift and vocal on social media, with viewers expressing their disgust.

“Put me off my lunch,” one viewer tweeted.

Another complained: “Well I was just about to have my lunch. Thanks @itv #thismorning.”

Someone else commented: “Great….just as I’m working up an appetite for lunch.”

“I’m off! I can’t watch people’s dirty feet #thismorning,” another viewer announced she wouldn’t be watching the rest of the broadcast.

“I’m saying it now, please please PLEASE don’t show us photos of people’s manky feet,” a viewer complained.

Other disgusted viewers described the segment as “manky” and “crusty”.

Read now: This Morning viewers beg Cat Deeley to stop playing with her hair: ‘It’s driving me mad’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.