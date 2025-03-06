This Morning presenter called out over disastrous fashion segment today: ‘Wouldn’t let her dress a salad’

Fans of This Morning were not feeling the fashion segment during today’s show.

Halfway through Thursday’s (March 6) episode, which was hosted by presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, viewers were introduced to fashion psychologist and stylist Shakaila Forbes-Bell.

In honour of International Women’s Day this week, Shakaila said the clothing would be focused on “power dressing”. However, despite the theme, people at home weren’t impressed with the outfit choices.

Today’s fashion segment featured a range of outfits (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fashion segment today

During the segment, several women modelled multiple outfits — from bright green tops paired with a black leather skirt to a figure-hugging floral dress.

“Red is everywhere on the high street, but can everyone pull off this confidence-boosting colour? And can a print make you feel positive? Fashion psychologist Shakaila Forbes-Bell says, yes!” ITV explained on their website.

“Whether you need help feeling more confident before a big event, or want to improve your chances of finding love, Shakaila has the mood-boosting outfit for you.”

While the show’s aim was to cater for women of different ages, sizes, and tastes, the segment proved to be a huge flop with viewers.

Viewers didn’t love the outfit choices (Credit: ITV)

‘Is this a joke’

“#ThisMorning Three of those outfits made my cat puke,” one user wrote on X.

“I wouldn’t let her dress a barbie doll,” another person said, to which someone replied: “I wouldn’t let her dress a salad.”

“Is this a joke,” one user questioned.

“Does this woman hate the models?” another asked.

“Nah this fashion segment isn’t giving,” a viewer declared.

“I’m assuming this fashion segment is meant to be a bit of a pee take,” another said.

