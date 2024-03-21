This Morning today: John Torode fires back as he’s called out by Danny Dyer over eliminating daughter Dani from MasterChef

This Morning today saw John Torode hit back at Danny Dyer (Thursday, March 21) after being called out by former EastEnders star.

The hilarious incident took place towards the end of today’s show, in which both stars were guests.

Danny Dyer on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard welcome both Danny Dyer and John Torode onto the show.

John was on the show to cook his Spring Roast Chicken for the show’s hosts to try. Danny, meanwhile, was on the show to discuss his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Bake Off – as well as the fact that he’ll be taking part in this year’s Soccer Aid.

During the cooking segment, Danny joined them in the kitchen to give the dish a try.

Later, he sat down with Cat and Ben to discuss Bake Off – however, he couldn’t help but take a pop at John as he did so.

Danny Dyer and John Torode ‘clash’

Speaking about the show, he said he “had a go”.

“I watched my Dani [Dyer] MasterChef with John,” Danny said. “She got robbed on that by the way. She got elbowed a bit early.”

John was quick to fire back. “She did not!” he protested.

“She was wonderful. I praised her. Incredible,” he then said.

“I watched how hard that was. That was weeks of it. The tent was two days,” Danny then added.

This Morning snubbed

Meanwhile, in other This Morning-related news, the hit ITV show has been snubbed at the BAFTA’s.

Yesterday (Wednesday, March 20), the nominations for BAFTA 2024 were revealed.

Loose Women and Lorraine have been nominated for a BAFTA, however, This Morning hasn’t been.

It has been a tough year for This Morning, what with the Phillip Schofield affair scandal, as well as Holly Willoughby‘s exit in October.

However, Ben and Cat have joined the show permanently, bringing some much needed stability to ITV’s flagship daytime show.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

