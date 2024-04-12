This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are back next week as viewers divided

It’s been two weeks without This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on our screens each morning – but their return date has been confirmed.

The pair – who became the new main This Morning presenters in March – have been enjoying their Easter break. Instead, viewers have enjoyed Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the show this past couple of weeks.

But from Monday (April 15), Ben and Cat will return to the daytime show.

Ben and Cat returned to This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

When Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley are back on This Morning

Today (April 12), Alison and Dermot confirmed that Ben and Cat will return to the This Morning sofa on Monday, March 15.

Viewers were divided over the news as one person sarcastically said on X: “Oh well, Ben & Cat are back on Monday. Can hardly wait.”

Another wrote: “SO much better with Dermot & Alison, Ben & Cat are bland as hell.”

Dermot and Alison have hosted This Morning over the last two weeks (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters

Someone else tweeted: “Omg please can Ben and Cat not come back? Not missed them at all… Much prefer Dermot and Alison!”

However, another wrote: “Can we get the show back to what we like please. Looking forward to @benshephard and @catdeeley returning!!!”

It comes after reports claimed that This Morning bosses feel “thrilled” over Ben and Cat‘s “strong start” to the show as its new main hosts.

An insider told the MailOnline: “They’ve already had the top three performances of the year so far during the three weeks, and viewing has been up across those three weeks compared to the year to date average.

Viewers appear divided over Ben and Cat’s return (Credit: ITV)

“The bosses are thrilled, it has been a very long year for them… so to see figures that prove things are going so well is a huge boost for everyone involved. They are clearly very popular with the viewers.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: This Morning bosses ‘thrilled’ by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s ‘strong start’ as they ‘beat’ Phil and Holly

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Are you looking forward to Ben and Cat returning? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.