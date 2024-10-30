A man who appeared on ITV daytime show This Morning to discuss his love of cosmetic surgery has been told that he faces jail time after pleading guilty to “sextortion”.

Jimmy Featherstone, 25, appeared on This Morning alongside hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond back in 2021.

Alison Hammond interviewed Jimmy on the ITV show back in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Hull’s Ken Doll was on ITV show This Morning in 2021

At the time, Jimmy – nicknamed Hull’s Ken Doll – told how he spent £1,000 per year on plastic surgery. He also said he was addicted to fake tanning and tanning injections. To date, he has spent approximately £10,000 a year on surgery to look like the fictional character.

However, he has now been told that he faces prison after being arrested by Humberside Police back in the summer.

Man who appeared on This Morning facing jail time

In September, Humberside Police released a statement confirming that Jimmy had been charged after they received a report of sextortion.

Sextortion is a type of online blackmail where victims are threatened by the release of sexual pictures, videos or information.

The statement read: “A 25-year-old man has been charged after we received a report of sextortion. Jimmy Featherstone, 25 years old, has been charged with blackmail. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court.”

Appearing in court this week, Jimmy pleaded guilty to the offence. Neil Coxon, prosecuting, said that the blackmail offence affected not only the man, who was the victim of it, but also his partner.

Jimmy Featherstone spoke about his tanning addiction on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

‘A serious case’

Prosecutor Ian Mullarkey also told him: “You have pleaded guilty to what is a serious case.”

You hear all these rumours about prison. The rumours aren’t true. I had nothing but kindness from everyone in there.

He was given conditional bail. As well as that, Featherstone was told all options would be considered at the next hearing. And these options include a possible prison sentence.

He was also told that, if he failed to attend at court or he committed any further offences, he would be committing a separate offence.

Previous prison spell and missing court for appearance on ITV show This Morning

It’s not the first time he’s been inside, though.

At the end of 2021, Featherstone spent a month behind bars after he failed to comply with the requirements of a community order relating to previous offences, including harassment. He claims he missed a court meeting to appear on This Morning.

The following year he spoke about his experience of being sent to prison. He said: “You hear all these rumours about prison. The rumours aren’t true. Everyone in there looks out for each other and I had nothing but kindness from everyone in there.

“Obviously, that isn’t to say that prison is a nice place because it’s not. Obviously prisons are not made to be nice,” he then added.

Read more: Strictly star Pete Wicks addresses ‘love bubble’ with Jowita Pryzstal

So what are your thoughts on his guilty plea? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.