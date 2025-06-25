This Morning viewers were left feeling a tad uncomfortable during today’s Dear Deidre segment (Wednesday, June 25).

Viewers called in to ask the 79-year-old agony aunt’s advice. However, things took a saucy turn…

Deidre was on the show with her relationship advice (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders gets saucy on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcome Deidre onto the show.

Deidre was there to do what she does best – give advice! The topic of today’s phone-in was relationships – specifically relationships that have lost the “spark”. However, some of the advice got a little risque during the phone-in…

The first caller was a new mum who was “all touched out”. She explained that she didn’t want to be touched, kissed or cuddled following the birth of her baby. Her issues had had an impact on her relationship, too, with her partner moving out.

She told the caller that maybe if she had a break from being a “non-stop, 24-hour mum”, she might see an increase in her sex drive.

“Just start gently. Try having a hug, maybe having a kiss,” she said. She then said both parties would need to “make an effort” to “gradually build up towards having a sex life again”.

‘All sex doesn’t have to be penetrative sex,’ said Deidre (Credit: ITV)

Deidre offers sex advice on This Morning today

Another caller rang up to explain that he was 70 years old and had “totally lost” his sex drive.

“All sex doesn’t have to be penetrative sex,” Deidre said. “The older we are, the more likely we are to be able to see that as the only option.”

She then expressed the importance of the caller telling his wife how much he loves her and how he wants to “show” her he loves her.

“You can show that by kissing and cuddling and hugging. And maybe you could say: ‘We could give each other a nice massage,’ you know. Which is quite easy to do,” she said.

It doesn’t have to stop because you’ve lost your sex drive or your erections.

She then said a “nice back rub” makes “anyone feel nicer”.

“It just gets the touch going again. I’m not saying it has to build towards intercourse,” she said. Shen added that if it doesn’t, “so be it”.

“There are so many other ways you can show your love,” she said. She then said he could bring his wife to orgasm just by touching. “It doesn’t have to stop because you’ve lost your sex drive or your erections.”

Viewers were left feeling pretty uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

‘Making me want to be celibate’

Viewers were left cringing following Deidre’s sex tips, and took to Twitter to complain.

“What’s going on with ITV today? Dr Amir talking about [bleep]ing on #lorraine, and now Deidre’s talking about [bleep]ing,” one viewer complained.

“When Deidre says ‘massage’, we all know what she means,” another said, including a gif of someone pulling a sick face with their tweet.

“Deidre talking about orgasms and sexy hormones is making me want to go celibate,” a third moaned.

“Waaaaaa my ears my ears. Can’t cope with Deidre saying penetrative sex,” another added.

Read more: This Morning granny Iris Jones, 86, drops surprise sex confession and reveals why she won’t divorce ex, 40

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.