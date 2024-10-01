This Morning agony aunt Deidre Sanders has revealed her breast cancer has returned.

Speaking on Tuesday’s show (October 1), Deidre said she didn’t have any symptoms but an annual check-up discovered the cancer.

Deidre, 78, said she underwent a biopsy and the results revealed her cancer has come back.

This Morning’s Deidre has revealed her cancer has returned (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders on This Morning

The star, who offers advice and help to viewers on a variety of topics, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.

Deidre underwent successful treatment and has been living cancer-free.

This is all on the NHS so I just think I am so lucky. It could be so much worse.

But today, Deidre offered viewers with an update on her health following a check-up.

She explained to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley: “Because I had breast cancer two years ago, I now get an annual mammogram. Totally to my surprise, the mammogram showed up that I’ve got – it’s a different breast – malignant cancer in there.”

Deidre shared her news on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “So I’ve got to have a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy. But I feel lucky, it’s been caught early. The treatment is happening very rapidly. I should have surgery on October 11.

“This is all on the NHS so I just think I am so lucky. It could be so much worse.”

Ben, 49, asked Deidre if she had experienced any symptoms before her check-up.

Deidre said: “No, I haven’t felt run down, I haven’t felt tired. It’s purely down to having the mammogram that showed it.

“And then you get referred back and I had an ultrasound and biopsy, and then it revealed it was cancer.”

Deidre urged other women to get their mammograms (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Deidre said she felt “shock” over the second diagnosis. She then went on to issue a plea to viewers.

She said: “My big point is that on NHS system – I’m not criticising it- the last call for mammography checks is 70.

“If you’re over 70 you should request one and get one every three years. please if you’re a woman over 70 request your mammogram.”

Ben and Cat praised Deidre for her openness over the news. Cat said: “It’s a truly amazing thing that you’re sitting here and we’re going to talk about it.”

Deidre replied: “Well, thank you.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

