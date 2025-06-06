This Morning star Ashley James has revealed she’s not been invited to her co-star’s wedding.

The ITV show returned for another episode on Friday (June 6) – with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm.

However, things took an awkward turn when guest Ashley James revealed a member of the This Morning family had not invited her to their upcoming wedding…

Ashley revealed she’s been ‘snubbed’ (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Ashley James not invited to Nick’s wedding

On This Morning, Alison and Dermot were joined by Ashley James and Nick Ferrari, to chat about the daily news.

The conversation soon turned to the topic of wedding dress codes and whether or not guests have become “too bold” with their looks.

However, before Ashley answered she quickly took a swipe at co-star Nick, who is due to get married later this year.

The pair joined Alison and Dermot (Credit: ITV)

Ashley and co-star in ‘tense moment’

“Well, I’m not going to Nick’s wedding because he’s not invited me,” Ashley said, as the hosts and Nick laughed along.

Nick replied: “That was a bit of a tense moment. Awks!”

Alison then asked Ashley if she would wear white to Nick’s wedding, and she said that she wouldn’t. Not that she’s actually, erm, invited…!

That was a bit of a tense moment. Awks!

But it seems Ashley isn’t the only This Morning star not to get an invite to Nick’s wedding.

In May, Alison revealed she was “devastated” when she realised Nick wasn’t inviting her.

We guess both invites must be lost in the post, eh, Nick!

Nick and his partner announce engagement

Presenter Nick, 65, announced earlier this year that he had gotten engaged to Clare Patterson, 15 years his junior.

Nick proposed to radio producer Claire at Christmas, in a restaurant in the South of France. He is set to tie the knot later this year in the South of France.

The journalist was previously married to Sandra Phylis Conolly. The two share two sons, Sebastian and Nicolo.

Talking about how he popped the question, Nick told Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning in January: “I am engaged to be wed to Claire. We had the most idyllic Christmas, and we’d been to Lapland and had a brilliant time.

“Then we were down in the South of France. And after ten years together, I said she can make an honest man out of me.”

Nick continued: “I did it at our favourite restaurant in the South of France. And I wanted her to play a role in designing her engagement ring.”

Read more: This Morning host Ben Shephard forced to issue apology after viewers ‘offended by a phrase’ used by his co-star

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.