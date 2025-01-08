Star of The Traitors UK Maia Gouveia was reportedly caught using a company credit card after she was sacked from her job for not showing up for work.

The 25 year old, who is currently competing on the third series of the BBC game show, worked for gifting company Bubblegum Stuff as their social media manager in 2024. However, she was reportedly fired after three months of securing the job for going AWOL on holiday in Trinidad.

Maia joined The Traitors UK alongside her sister Armani (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK star reported to the police

While still employed by the company, Maia, who signed up to The Traitors UK with her sister Armani, allegedly didn’t notify her bosses of her holiday in Trinidad in February 2024. As a result, her contract was terminated.

Six months later, she reportedly used the company’s credit card without permission to make several purchases for herself. She was able to do so after saving the details to her personal Apple Pay account.

Once the company was made aware, the credit card was blocked and the payments were reported to the police. Maia insisted the payments were made by accident and not intentionally.

“Maia is deeply regretful for the mistakes she made during her employment with Bubblegum Stuff and her actions afterwards,” a source closed to her alleged to the MailOnline.

“She was going through a tough time as a new mother and wishes she behaved differently.”

They continued: “Maia’s father visited the Bubblegum Stuff offices to make amends after the credit incident was exposed and they decided against taking the matter any further.”

ED! contacted the BBC, who said the corporation had “no comment to this”.

Maia is pregnant with her second child (Credit: BBC)

Maia pregnant with baby number two

Before debuting on The Traitors UK, Maia revealed that she was pregnant with her second child.

In an Instagram reel reflecting on her year, she wrote: “It’s crazy how much one year can turn your whole life around. I won’t lie – change isn’t easy. It’s scary. But my life has a way of stitching itself back together, no matter the chaos.

“As the new year starts, my biggest goal is to stay hopeful, even when these pregnancy hormones and the postpartum try to bring me down.

“Goodbye, 2024 you pushed me to my limits, both in my mind and my body. Hello, 2025 bring it on, because I’m ready to take on whatever comes my way! (I.e. two kids).”

The post was shared on December 31, a day before the first episode of the series aired.

