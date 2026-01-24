The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve figured out the ‘real reason’ Stephen and Rachel walked away victorious last night (Friday, January 23).

Stephen and Rachel won (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors stars Rachel and Stephen win the show

The final four consisted of Faraaz Noor, Jack Butler, Stephen, and Rachel.

Teaming up, Rachel and Stephen banished Faraaz before turning their attention to Jack.

There was a tense moment when Stephen could have voted against Rachel and taken the prize pot all for himself. However, the Scot stuck to their pact and banished Jack instead.

Fans were thrilled by the Traitor duo’s win. However, some fans believe they’ve spotted the real reason they won, and it wasn’t to do with their gameplay…

Is there more to their win than just gameplay? (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans spot ‘real reason’ Stephen and Rachel won

Fans of the show believe that the location of the Endgame is why Rachel and Stephen won.

Viewers have worked out a theory that when the Endgame takes place inside the castle, the Traitors win. However, when it takes place outside, the Faithful win.

The theory has legs too! In season one, Traitor Wilf was banished at the final hurdle, meaning three faithful won. This took place outside the castle.

In season two, Harry won as a Traitor, betraying Faithful Mollie in the Endgame, which took place inside the Round Table room.

Season three saw Faithfuls Leanne and Jake win the show in an Endgame that took place outside.

The Celebrity Traitors saw Traitor Alan Carr win the show during an Endgame that happened inside the castle. And now, Stephen and Rachel won for the Traitors again inside the castle!

Traitor Harry won when the Endgame took place indoors (Credit: BBC)

Fans point out theory

“Of the 4 normal traitors series… Fire pit outside = Faithful win, Fire pit inside = Traitor win,” one fan tweeted before the final banishment.

“So do Faithfuls win outside the castle and Traitors win inside the castle,” another said.

“Inside banishment – usually a traitor win right?” a third wrote.

“Traitors will win because they’re inside. Harry and Alan both won inside. It’s tradition,” another wrote.

When Stephen and Rachel won, fans were quick to point out that the pattern continued.

“The pattern of faithful winning outside the castle and traitors winning inside continues,” a fan wrote.

“Pattern continues: inside final is a Traitor win and outside is a Faithful win,” another said.

“FUN FACT:- Everytime the final end game has been played inside we’ve had Traitors win the game. S2:- Harry Clarke ( Traitor) S4:- Rachel & Stephen ( Traitors) All the others that won in S1 & S3 were faithfuls and had their final game played outside,” a third wrote.

