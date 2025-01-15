During tonight’s (January 15) episode of The Traitors, Linda was banished at the round table.

Linda, alongside Armani and Minah, were chosen to be Traitors by host Claudia Winkleman during the very first episode. Following Armani’s exit during episode three, the remaining contestants continued to have their suspicions of Linda.

Linda was the second Traitor banished (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Linda ‘thrown under the bus’ by fellow Traitor Minah

Tonight, Linda continued to be in the firing line and ultimately received the most votes to be voted out. Despite being on the same team, Minah also voted to get rid of Linda, ultimately throwing her under the bus.

“MINAH??? HOW COULD YOU DO LINDA LIKE THAT???” one user wrote on X.

“Thrown under the bus Linda!” another person shared.

“Minah the backstabber!!! I LOVE IT,” a third remarked.

“DAMN MINAH!!” another viewer said.

Fans fear for Minah’s future on the show (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fear for Minah’s future on the show

Following Linda’s dramatic exit from the show, Minah was asked to recruit a Faithful to jump on board as a Traitor. Her next mission is to come face-to-face with the chosen contestant and ask them herself. They can either join her or be murdered on the spot.

Carrying on this series’ tradition of only having female Traitors, Minah picked Charlotte. However, her decision won’t be revealed until Thursday night’s (January 16) episode.

While Minah might have a new companion to help her win the cash prize, viewers fear Minah might be in trouble and could be the next to be sussed.

“Everyone turning on minah???? Praying for our girl,” one user shared.

“I’m scared for queen Minah,” another said.

“Can see Minah won’t get much further, she’s deffo in most of the faithfuls top 3… I give her till the end of this week. Was rooting for her,” a third insisted.

“Leanne not even being an option for Minah to recruit seemed a bit strange for me? Could this be Minah’s downfall?” a fourth viewer wrote.

