The Traitors Board Game is being snapped up by viewers but they all have the same complaint

Traitors fever has officially left the TV screen and landed in people’s living rooms, with fans snapping up The Traitors Board Game to recreate the drama at home.

Viewers hooked on the BBC hit have been keen to don their imaginary cloaks and lanterns, grabbing the Goliath game so they can plot, accuse and banish from the sofa.

The board game mirrors the show by assigning players as Traitors or Faithfuls, with missions along the way to build a shared prize pot.

It all sounds like a guaranteed hit.

But fans who have already played The Traitors Board Game say there is one glaring issue that takes the shine off the experience.

Here’s why some players reckon it does not quite live up to expectations.

The Traitors Board Game: How does it work?

The Traitors Board Game is designed for four to six players and is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over.

At the start, each player is given a blindfold, plus a voting sheet, stand, one gold bar, three gold pieces and a gameplay overview card.

Players also need a pencil and paper to take part, which is not included in the box. Annoying!

One person becomes the Traitor, while everyone else plays as a Faithful.

As the game unfolds, players take on missions. Successful tasks add gold to the prize pot, while the Traitor secretly carries out their own mission at the same time.

Round Tables feature too, although no one is actually removed from the game.

Votes are cast by writing down the name of the suspected Traitor. Whoever gets the most votes is banished, but only loses two gold pieces back to the bank.

Murders happen while players are blindfolded. According to Vivid Toys and Games, players should: “Play some music or players can bang their hands on the table to create a distraction.

“The Traitor points the dagger at the player they wish to murder. This can include themselves.”

Right then.

Just like on TV, the prize pot is won by either the last remaining Faithfuls or the Traitor, depending on whether the Traitor is uncovered.

Complaints over board game

Although The Traitors Board Game has picked up fairly solid reviews overall, one complaint keeps cropping up.

Fans say the game can only really be played six times with the same group.

That is because there are only six mission cards. These include trivia and team challenges, but once completed, they reveal all the answers and the Traitor’s secret tasks.

One Amazon review explains: “The only slightly disappointing element is once you’ve played this game 6 times, you’ll not be able to play again.

“You’ll know what’s going on as you progress through the rounds.. Hopefully they will release new mission cards to add to it at a later date.”

Another fan echoed the frustration, writing: “The main problem is that there are only 6 adventure packs. Once you play all 6, you won’t be able to really play the game anymore. You already know how they should be completed.

“Hopefully they will add new adventure packs that you can purchase in separate bundles for playing the game again. It is an absolute MUST otherwise the game is an experience that once done you won’t be able to play it again.”

‘Do better!’

Another buyer said they purchased the game for their 12 year old grandson and quickly hit the same problem.

They wrote: “He played the game with his parents and siblings and they all thoroughly enjoyed it.

“HOWEVER that enjoyment was significantly reduced once they realised the game can only be played SIX times. After the six adventure / mission packs have been played once any future attempt to play it is not possible as the players know the key item that identifies the Traitor.

“Come on Goliath / BBC this is not good enough – we now have a grandson who wants to play the game again but each time knows it is one closer to the last time he can play it.”

With a price tag of around £20, The Traitors Board Game is not a huge investment.

Just do not expect it to become a festive tradition pulled out year after year, unless new missions appear.

