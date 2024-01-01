The Tourist series 2 cast: EastEnders and Game of Thrones actor Francis Magee joins Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald

The Tourist series 1 was THE thriller of the 2023 festive period, and series 2 looks set to be as popular – with a cast of British faces joining returning actors Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald.

The new season follows Elliot as he continues his journey to find out who he really is, after suffering from amnesia after a car crash. Aussie cop Helen Chambers is by his side, as the pair head to Ireland to dig into his past.

This time, a mainly Irish cast stars in the six-episodes, which sees Elliot and Helen become embroiled in a family feud. We’re told that the pair will be “confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past”.

At the end of The Tourist series 1, we discovered that Elliot had been a truly horrible [bleep] before his near-fatal car crash, so it’s expected that he’ll have some enemies…

Jamie and Danielle are two of very few returning characters from series 1. The cast of series 2 welcomes newcomers Frances Magee as Frank, Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal, and Olwen Fouéré as Niamh.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Tourist series 2 on BBC One.

Jamie Dornan as Elliot in the cast of The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

The Tourist series 2 cast: Jamie Dornan stars as Elliot

Jamie Dornan, 41, stars as The Man, aka Elliot, in the cast of returning series The Tourist.

Of course, Fifty Shades of Grey fans will know Jamie from his role as bondage-loving Christian Grey in the franchise.

The Northern Irish actor has also starred in films including Anthropoid, Untogether, Robin Hood and A Private War. More recently, he’s appeared in the award-winning Kenneth Branagh flick Belfast, and the Agatha Christie Poirot film A Haunting in Venice (which also starred Branagh).

TV viewers will recognise him as Sheriff Graham Humbert – aka The Huntsman – in Once Upon a Time, and Abe Goffe in New Worlds.

He proved his villainous credentials in The Fall, when he played cold-blooded serial killer Paul Spector in three series of the chilling BBC drama. Frankly, we’re still waiting for a series 4 of the cat-and-mouse thriller. Even though his character died at the end… Well if Dallas can do it!

Coincidentally, Dornan’s character Paul pretended to have memory loss in the series to avoid justice for the terrible things he’d done. In The Tourist, his character Elliot actually does have amnesia.

Danielle Macdonald returns as Helen Chambers in The Tourist series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Macdonald plays Helen Chambers

Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, 32, plays policewoman Helen Chambers in the cast of The Tourist series 2. In the first series, the character tried to help Elliot, but he also ended up helping her when she became empowered enough to dump her controlling partner.

Danielle was catapulted to fame after playing the lead role in the film Patti Cake$ in 2017. The film followed aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, who was fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in New Jersey.

The same year, she appeared opposite Saoirse Ronan in the award-winning film Lady Bird. In 2018, she played mum-in-jeopardy Olympia in Bird Box, who died a gruesome death in the Netflix thriller.

She’s also appeared in the films The East, Trust Me, Every Secret Thing, and The Valley, before going on to play Sarah Craig in the TV series Toolies. She subsequently popped up in the series 2 Broke Girls, The Middle, and American Horror Story.

She also played Willowdean in Dumplin’ opposite Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. Willowdean (aka Dumplin was the plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen. She signs up for her mom’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionising the pageant and their small Texas town.

In 2020, she played Millie Cantwell in the film Falling for Figaro, and subsequently won the role of Helen in The Tourist.

Francis Magee joins the cast of The Tourist series 2 as Frank (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

The Tourist series 2 cast: Francis Magee plays Frank

Actor Francis Magee portrays villain Frank in the cast of The Tourist series 2. Dublin-born Francis, 64, has been acting for nearly three decades, and will be very recognisable to viewers.

EastEnders fans might remember him from his role as Liam Tyler in the BBC soap, a role he played from 1993 to 1995. Other notable roles include Yoren, a member of the Night’s Watch, in the first and second seasons of Game of Thrones, and Leslie McManus in No Angels.

He’s also played electronic musician The Orgazoid in an episode of Peep Show, Daz in Cold Feet, DC Simmonds in Footballers’ Wives, Rob Skelton in Bad Girls, and Dr Tremlett in The Fades.

His film roles include Sahara, Layer Cake, Still Crazy, Cemetery Junction, and The Calling.

More recently, he’s played Clint Collins in White Lines, and Rowan’s dad Mal Taylor in the cast of Channel 5 Amanda Abbington thriller Desperate Measures. He also popped up in the cast of Vera as homeless man Benny.

KIN viewers will also remember his role as the volcanic Bren Kinsella in the RTÉ One crime-drama.

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal in The Tourist The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

Actor Diarmaid Murtagh stars as Donal

Irish actor Diarmaid Murtagh, 41, plays Donal in the cast of The Tourist series 2. We don’t know much about his character – yet – but preview pictures don’t paint a flattering picture…

Diarmaid recently played Robert Dardis in the cast of BBC James Nesbitt thriller Bloodlands. Robert was a man involved in the case of the murdered accountant. In 2023, he starred as William ‘Buck’ MacKenzie in the cast of Outlander.

However, the actor is probably best known to TV viewers as Leif from Vikings, a role he played in 2013. You might also recognise him as Connor Martin from the Netflix original drama The One.

Diarmaid has also starred in another Netflix original, Young Wallander as Joel Petterson. He’s been in tons of TV roles, since his first TV role in 2007.

He’s played Brian in Seacht, Kevin in The Roaring Twenties, Brastias in Camelot, and Detective Garda in The Clinic. In 2015, he played Tim Kelly in The Sons of Liberty. Diarmuid’s film roles have included Poulsen in Against the Ice, Robert McKenna in Devils, and Daniel in Bruno.

Mark McKenna plays Fergal in The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

The Tourist series 2 cast: Mark McKenna plays Fergal

Actor Mark McKenna, 27, is known as an actor and singer in his native Ireland. He joins the cast of The Tourist series 2 as Fergal.

Mark is probably best known for having starred in the film Sing Street, when he made his film debut in 2016. He was the lead singer/guitarist in the band The Girl Talk.

He’s now the lead singer/guitarist in the band Milk.

In 2019, the performer landed his first lead role in the American television series Wayne, playing the leading character Wayne McCullough.

He went on to play the role of Simon in the NBC series One of Us Is Lying in 2021, based on the bestselling mystery novel by Karen M. McManus. Mark has also played Taft in the series, The Most Dangerous Game.

His film roles have included George Hennessy in The Miracle Club, Alice Cooper in Daliland, and Col in The Winter Lake.

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh in The Tourist series 2 (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

Actress Olwen Fouéré plays Niamh

Striking Irish actress Olwen Fouéré, 69, joins the cast of The Tourist series 2 as Niamh.

Fans of Graham Norton’s Holding will recognise her for playing the tragic character of Kitty Harrington, a woman with alcoholism and dementia.

She’s been acting since 1980, and has appeared in dozens of TV shows, including The Head, Cursed, Brassic, The Feed, and Striking Out.

Olwen recently played Oonagh Shanley-Toffolo in The Crown, and Sheila in Derry Girls. She’s also been in multiple films, including The Northman, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Mandy, The Survivalist, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Conor MacNeil, seen here as Kenny Kilbane in Industry season 2 (Credit: BBC One/HBO)

The Tourist cast of series 2: Conor MacNeill plays Detective Ruairi Slater

Northern Irish actor Conor MacNeill, 35, joins the cast of The Tourist series 2 as Detectice Ruairi Slater.

Industry fans will know him as misogynist Kenny Kilbane, who makes Yasmin’s life as misery. Mainly because he fancies her.

In 2023, Conor appeared as Martyn Smith in BBC One’s true crime drama The Sixth Commandment. He played Ben Field’s sickening accomplice in the unsettling drama.

Basically, he’s very good at playing horrible people, although little is known about his character Detective Slater at this point.

The actor is also known for playing Ciaran in An Crisis, Gerry in Scúp, and Bailey in The Fall – so he’s worked with co-star Jamie Dornan before.

Between 2017 and 2018, Conor portrayed Gavin Nuttle in the cast of No Offence. Other TV shows he’s appeared in include Derry Girls, Resistance, Rebellion, and Death and Nightingales. He’s also been in dozens of films, including In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and Belfast.

Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald as Elliot and Helen in The Tourist (Credit: Two Brothers/Steffan Hill)

Who else appears in the cast of The Tourist series 2?

Fedz actor Assad Raza portrays Asim in the cast of The Tourist series 2. It will be second appearance on screen for the relative newcomer.

Nessa Matthews stars as Orla in the cast. She’s also pretty new to the screen, having only appeared in several shorts. Nessa played Josie Thwaite in the film Inspektor Jury, too.

Meanwhile, Dalgliesh actress Maeve Smyth plays a young woman, Class of ’07 star Rosaleen Cox is Sophie, Vam Helsing’s Raresh Dimofte stars as Tomasz, and Crime’s Réginal-Roland Kudiwu is Monsieur TIiote.

The Tourist series 2 starts on New Year’s Day 2024 on BBC One.

