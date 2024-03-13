The Teacher on Channel 5: Sheridan Smith drama gets second series, with Kara Tointon in lead role

Channel 5 has confirmed there’ll be a series 2 of The Teacher, with Kara Tointon replacing Sheridan Smith in the title role.

The former EastEnders star, who went on to win Strictly, will appear alongside two Hollyoaks legends – Will Mellor, and Emmett J. Scanlan.

Now, readers, that IS a cast to die for.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming series 2 of The Teacher on Channel 5…

Sheridan Smith played Jenna in the first series of The Teacher, alongside Samuel Bottomley, who starred as student Kyle (Credit: Channel 5)

What’s the plot of The Teacher series 2 on Channel 5?

The Teacher series 2 follows the story of Dani, a teacher who loves her job.

She’s described as a real mentor and inspiration to her students. However, her personal life isn’t as successful. What she lacks is a properly functioning marriage with real intimacy and mutual desire.

Dani begins an impulsive affair with a fellow colleague that, at first, answers all her needs, but soon spirals out of control… And when a pupil goes missing on a school trip, Dani rightly blames herself for being too easily distracted.

We’re told: “When things start to take a sinister turn she is forced to lie, and quickly finds her life falling to pieces. She risks everything to right the wrongs that she has, in part, been responsible for.”

Writer of The Catch, Michael Crompton, will pen the series with Silent Witness’ Rebecca Wojciechowski.

How many episodes of The Teacher series 2?

Channel 5 series The Teacher will return with four new episodes.

Each instalment will be one hour, including ad breaks. And, if series 1 was anything to go by, we’ll be left wanting more!

Kara Tointon recently starred as Rachel in the Channel 5 thriller Too Good to be True (Credit: C5)

Who is in the cast?

Kara Tointon leads the cast as teacher Dani, who embarks on a foolish affair at work. Of course, EastEnders fans will know Kara for playing Dawn Swann in the BBC soap. She also famous for her roles in Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, and Dream Team.

Will Mellor will play Dani’s husband Jimmy. Former Hollyoaks star Will recently broke hearts in Mr Bates vs. The Post Office.

Meanwhile, Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan – who recently starred in Michelle Keegan drama Fool Me Once will play Dani’s tempter Tim.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK at Paramount said: “We have an incredibly talented cast on board and I can’t wait for them to bring this story to life.

“This is another gripping and exciting story evolved from The Teacher which was a huge success for the channel.”

When is the start date for The Teacher series 2?

The series has only just been announced and is expected to start filming soon.

That means we’ll have to wait a while to watch it. However, we have high hopes it will air on Channel 5 later this year or early in 2025.

Will Mellor, alongside Amy Nuttall, in Mr Bates vs the Post Office (Credit: ITV)

What happened in series 1?

Psychological thriller The Teacher series 1 aired in 2022. Sheridan Smith portrayed teacher Jenna, a popular staff member at a middle school.

However, her life fell apart when young student Kyle (Samual Bottomley) accused her of sexual misconduct. At the time, the teacher was drunk, and barely remembers what happened…

Jenna became determined to discover the truth about what happened, as the tatters of her life fell around her. You won’t find any spoilers here, but the series is currently available to watch on Netflix.

The Teacher series 2 will be coming to Channel 5 later in 2024 or early 2025.

